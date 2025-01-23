Is Trump a fascist? Where is America going?

This week’s episode of Against the Stream was recorded just days after Trump was inaugurated as US president. For some, this represents the triumph of fascism, a fear that was stoked by Elon Musk’s Nazi salute at the inauguration ceremony.

However, as Hamid Alizadeh and Jorge Martín from the International Secretariat of the Revolutionary Communist International explain, this is not the case. The victory of fascism would signify the total destruction of the labour movement, which would only be possible on the basis of a massive defeat of the working class. But the American working class has yet to enter the scene.

Nonetheless, Trump’s election represents a historic turn for US imperialism which will have dramatic consequences on the whole world situation. Already, he’s threatened to annex Greenland, Panama and Canada, and, before taking office, forced Netanyahu to arrange a ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza, though one which does not by any means represent an end to the barbaric oppression of the Palestinian people.

With tariffs, trade wars and imperialist wars on the horizon, the next four years with Trump in the saddle of the strongest Imperialist power on earth are set to be explosive.

This podcast was streamed live on YouTube.

