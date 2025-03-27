Slaughter resumes in Gaza and frontline reports from Ukraine

In Gaza, Netanyahu has restarted the genocide. Already, hundreds have been killed by bombs, while thousands more are at risk of starvation. In Ukraine, which has essentially lost the war to Russia, youths are still being kidnapped and conscripted into the army to die in trenches. This is what capitalism has to offer in the 21st century.

Wars, genocides, and famines have accompanied capitalism since its birth. In fact, they are built into the very fabric of the system, which depends upon endless exploitation and plunder.

The capitalist class in the West is particularly responsible for these graveyards. From the beginning, they have fueled the war in Ukraine at the cost of tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives. Meanwhile, they have stood by Netanyahu through thick and thin, arming him with billions of dollars worth of bombs with which to carry out the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.

Our job as communists is not to weep but to understand in order to change it. To explain how we can bring this horror to an end, Jorge Martín and Hamid Alizadeh from the International Secretariat of the Revolutionary Communist International met for another episode of Against the Stream, the weekly current affairs podcast of the RCI.

