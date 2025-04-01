[Podcast] Spectre of Communism: communist replies to MORE right-wing LIES

Is communism against ‘human nature’? Would workers in charge inevitably be ‘corrupted by power’? Do communists ‘oppose free speech’? Watch a leading communist answer some more typical right-wing talking points!

A few of weeks ago, Fred Weston (a member of the International Secretariat for the Revolutionary Communist International) was on the show replying to slanders about communism from Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk and Alice Weidel, the leader of Alternative für Deutschland. But there are plenty more lies to deal with!

Watch Fred face off against Charlie Kirk, Jordan Peterson (again), Peter Hitchens and Donald Trump, defending the ideas and programme of communism from common right-wing lies.