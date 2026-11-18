Over the past few days, we have been inundated with news of milestones smashed in assembling the forces of revolutionary communism across the world.

At the Revolution Festival in Britain on Saturday night, it was announced that the British RCP has become the first section of the Revolutionary Communist International (RCI) to reach the 1,500 member milestone.

Then we heard that over the same weekend the Canadian RCP reached 1,000 members, becoming the third such section to reach that important goal.

And now the Mexican section – not far behind – has reached the 800 member mark.

1,500 communists in Britain

This is a moment for celebration, but comrades aren’t standing still.

All around the world, fresh recruits in their hundreds have been thrown straight into Marxist training at political schools that have been held everywhere this autumn.

We had 800 communists at schools in LA, Chicago and New York in the United States; 350 at Revolution Festival in Copenhagen, Denmark; 225 in Bern, Switzerland; 130 in the Basque Country; 100 in D.G. Khan, Pakistan; 100 in Brussels, Belgium; 70 in Dublin, Ireland; and 25 in Lousa, Portugal.

There is more yet to come, with schools planned in Paris (28-29 November), Vienna (28-29 November), Berlin (20-22 November), and Stockholm (27-29 November); and at the end of the year, a Pan-American school bringing together communists from across the American continent in Mexico City.

But the biggest in-person gathering of revolutionary communists anywhere in the world this autumn took place in London last weekend – with over 1,300 attendees including 200 international visitors.

The success of the school cannot be adequately conveyed here, so we’ve republished the report of the RCP in Britain, which you can read here. But amidst a weekend of scintillating discussion, on Saturday night, political secretary of the RCP Rob Sewell announced that the section had reached the figure of 1,500 revolutionary communists.

Communists, whose goal is nothing short of the conquest of power by the working class, cannot be satisfied with that. This is not an abstract number, but the starting point from which we must strive to reach wider layers – and there are much bigger layers to be reached if we are bold enough and take cognisance of what more can be achieved with a bigger party.

It was in that context, at the Saturday night rally, that RCP spokesperson Fiona Lali announced her intention to stand in the 2028 election for London mayor. This will be the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity the RCP has faced. With 450 comrades in London alone, this is an enormous platform that will allow us to reach millions of Londoners with a full communist programme.

The largest communist force in Canada

Over the same weekend, the RCP in Canada became the third section of the RCI to reach 1,000 members.

Incidentally, south of the border, Marco Rubio had something interesting to say this weekend, and for once we find ourselves agreeing with him! He told a bunch of diners at a lawyers’ gathering:

“Even as we defeated the institution of Soviet communism, we did not triumph over the spirit of Marx. That spirit of Marx lives on.”

Hear, hear, Marco! As our Canadian comrades note on reaching the 1,000 mark, this is a historic moment:

“This weekend, the Revolutionary Communist Party passed the 1000th member mark. This makes us the largest communist party in this country since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, and proves that Canada is not immune to the radicalization taking place across the world.”

Precisely as Marco Rubio said, the spirit of Marx lives on: only now it is not a communist party based on the caricature of Marxism that existed in the Soviet Union, but the genuine product that is reclaiming that banner.

But like the British comrades, while celebrating this real landmark surpassed, the Canadian communists are not satisfied:

“This is the moment we’ve been preparing for, and as a result, we’ve been able to grow faster than ever. But this is just the beginning. To construct the foundation of a mass party, we need thousands more communist organizers.”

Adiós to the ‘Trumpification’ of Latin America

But the cherry on the cake of the weekend was news that the Mexican section of the RCI, the Partido Comunista Revolucionario – which had a little over 200 members two years ago – had surpassed yet another landmark and has now reached 800 comrades!

This is astonishing growth.

As we saw in Brazil, where the youth literally took the campaign against Bolsonaro out of the hands of Lula and the established parties – the real mood is extremely radical, and among a big layer of youth, openly communist and revolutionary. In a little over a month, our Brazilian section recruited hundreds of these young people.

The so-called ‘Trumpification’ of Latin America – the string of election victories by right-wing, pro-Trump creatures – had more to do with the lack of enthusiasm for the reformist so-called ‘lefts’ on offer than any shift to the right.

Now we see the real mood. In Latin America, massive movements on the streets of Paraguay and Chile, a national stoppage in Colombia.

The timing of these milestones is not accidental. This week alone, Europe’s youth is gearing up for a general strike against militarism on 20 November; students are walking out in protest against ICE in LA; the struggle of nearly a million Bangladeshi textile workers is still ongoing; thousands angrily took to the streets in Manila in the Philippines against Trump.

Even where there is no movement, the surface calm belies a major shift in consciousness.

After all, is there any big movement right now in either Britain, Canada or Mexico? There is not. And that is the point. The pot has boiled over in many countries, but the same molecular process is at play everywhere, and we do not need a mass movement to build a powerful communist force now.