“Revolution Festival was a political event like no other. It filled me with an immense amount of hope. And not empty hope, but hope towards a collective goal that I truly feel like we can reach.” – Jen, first-time attendee from Edinburgh.

The weekend of 13-15 November 2026 marked the biggest School of Communism to date in Britain, with revolutionaries from across the country and beyond gathering in central London, to collectively sharpen our understanding of Marxist theory, revolutionary history, and the tasks facing communists today.

Across the three days, over 1,300 tickets were sold – a record-breaking figure. Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) members and sympathisers managed to raise £363,000, and bought £21,000 worth of literature – two more record-breaking figures.

RCP Political secretary Rob Sewell, meanwhile, revealed that the party has passed an historic milestone of 1,500 members in Britain.

To top it all off, it was announced, to a packed-out main hall on Saturday evening, that the RCP has decided to stand Fiona Lali in London’s 2028 mayoral elections – an announcement that was met with a rapturous reception.

Sharpening our weapons

To open the school on Friday evening, attendees held a minute’s silence in memory of Jim Brookshaw, a long-standing comrade of our tendency, who passed away last month.

“The ideas that lived in him, and that he dedicated his life to, are alive in this hall,” the RCI’s leading theoretician, Alan Woods, remarked. “We honour him by redoubling our efforts.”

“We do not have all the time in the world to get ready,” said Alen, an attendee from East London, following this session. “But the way we will get ready is by sharpening our weapons – and our weapon is the theory of Marxism.”

These words were echoed by Fiona Lali as the School’s closing remarks. “We want people to see that we are serious revolutionaries. Not because we can shout, because we have megaphones, but because we have the answers to the questions people have.”

Across the weekend, attendees energetically set themselves to this task. “Bring a spare notebook!” advised one attendee from Leeds when asked what he would tell someone looking forward to Revolution Festival 2027.

The 22 discussions grappled with pertinent questions like ‘is China capitalist?’, ‘how can we fight the climate catastrophe?’, and ‘what is the Marxist approach to war?’, as well as broader topics like Shakespeare’s revolution in literature, and the philosophy of postmodernism.

While some on the left say that revolutionaries should solely focus on ‘practical’, ‘bread-and-butter’ questions, many of the School of Communism’s best-attended sessions were precisely on the topics that broadened comrades’ intellectual horizons. Talks on the Tudor century, the evolution of life, and the origins of class society were completely full up to half an hour before they started!

Communism on the march

It’s not just in Britain that the forces of revolutionary communism are growing.

Over the weekend, it was announced we had hit the 800-member mark in Mexico, and surpassed the 1,000-member milestone in Canada. Worldwide, the Revolutionary Communist International (RCI) is fast approaching 10,000 members.

Attending this year’s revolution festival were delegations from Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Spanish state, Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, and former Yugoslavia.

It’s no surprise why our forces are growing everywhere. In the School’s opening session, Alan Woods highlighted that in every country of the world there is no need to ask ‘when’ revolutionary movements are coming. Though the process may be at different points, the basis for revolutionary movements already exists everywhere.

“In every country the poor are getting poorer every day and the rich are getting richer,” he explained. “This is beneath the calm surface, and these colossal tensions must inevitably find revolutionary conclusions.”

This year’s Revolution Festival took place in the context of huge movements of workers and youth breaking out across Europe.

In the School’s opening session, communists who have been involved in the movements in France, Italy, and the Spanish State shared how they have been reaching hundreds and even thousands of radical people at these demonstrations.

“We are not observers of the movement,” said Marina, a member of Partito Comunista Rivoluzionario in Italy, commenting on Italy’s second ‘Red Autumn’ in a row. “We are becoming an active force within it.”

The RCI is taking huge strides forward in the Americas as well.

Speaking on the situation in the US, Antonio Balmer shared how even before the Republicans’ recent midterm election losses, the Revolutionary Communists of America was receiving an application to join every two hours: “what we have in front of us is something truly historic.”

In Brazil, meanwhile, the comrades’ bold intervention within the movement to prevent Flavió Bolsonaro’s election has led to 5,000 people applying for membership of Brasil Comunista. Already, this has allowed the comrades to double the membership of our recently refounded Brazilian section.

Reflecting on these achievements, Alan stated that “the real reason for our success is the colossal power of ideas… People want to know the truth. And we need to provide these explanations, which they won’t find anywhere else.”

Fighting the poison of racism

This burning desire for the truth – to begin to really understand the massive events taking place today – was reflected in the sales at our dedicated ‘Wellred room’, which was constantly packed with comrades browsing and discussing the wide range of titles on offer.

Incredibly, attendees bought up £21,000 worth of Marxist literature – more than double what was sold at last year’s Revolution Festival. Even before Saturday’s second session had begun, we had already outsold last year’s total!

The standout publication was Fiona Lali’s Racism Makes Them Richer: A Communist History of Racism in Britain, which has already sold over 500 copies.

At the book’s launch on Saturday morning, Fiona explained that the purpose of putting together this history was not to sit outside of the struggle against racism, indulging in academic, navel-gazing discussions.

Instead, the book aims to arm our forces – and the anti-racist movement more broadly – with a revolutionary perspective, by explaining how the economic needs and political interests of the ruling class pump the poison of racism into society.

“We must expose the real divide in society,” explained comrade Maya Khan from Leeds, during the discussion. “We have nothing in common with these parasites and everything in common with each other. This is what we mean when we say ‘fight the culture war with class war’”.

As RCP anti-racist organiser Simi Ade-Ojo emphasised during the discussion, “we are not fighting simply for a more welcoming capitalist society. The struggle against racism, sexism, and oppression in general is the struggle to overthrow capitalism altogether”.

This is the revolutionary outlook that we want to carry into the anti-racist movement – one that resonates especially with the mood amongst black and Asian youth, who are being radicalised like never before by this oppressive, exploitative system.

Standing on the shoulders of giants

The weekend also included several discussions on revolutionary movements, past and present: from drawing the lessons of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and the French Revolution of May ‘68; to the communist perspective on the failure of the Rojava Revolution, and the fate of the Cuban Revolution, which is facing its greatest danger in history at the hands of US imperialism.

Luke, a first-time ‘Rev Fest’ attendee from Edinburgh, shared that the session on May ‘68 was a particular highlight:

“It was so thoroughly inspiring that I’ve already talked the ear off of friends and family alike on the subject, despite having no prior knowledge. It really deepened my understanding of the role our party will play in coming movements.”

Sol from Birmingham, meanwhile, pointed out that “the way they teach you history in school, they try to make you forget these events, even ones that are so recent. They want you to forget that we’re connected to this history”.

“We are standing on the shoulders of the giants of the Hungarian Revolution,” concluded RCP general secretary Ben Gliniecki in his session, which marked 70 years since the masses took on the bureaucracy to fight for genuine socialism, and coincided with the republication of Peter Fryer’s Hungarian Tragedy by Wellred Britain.

As an eyewitness of the Hungarian Revolution once astutely observed, “a word from Marx passed through a loophole is stronger than a tank aimed at a crowd”.

From workshop to carboot sale

In the plenary session on Saturday evening, 1,300-plus attendees gathered to listen to Rob Sewell summary of the conditions facing the working class in Britain today.

From once holding the title of “workshop of the world”, British industry has been “reduced to a carboot sale”, being sold off bit by bit to asset-stripping private investors.

Workers and their communities, meanwhile, are being thrown onto the scrap heap, with whole swathes of the country – including the over one million young people not in education, employment or training – sinking into poverty, precarity, and destitution.

Almost four months in, Andy Burnham’s government has shown itself just as incapable of solving the dire economic situation as Starmer’s.

At the same time, some of the shine is coming off of the ‘anti-establishment’ alternatives to the left and the right of Labour, in the form of the Greens and Reform.

But far from signalling a revival of Labour and the Tories, as some capitalist commentators have suggested, these shifts herald even more political instability for the UK in the coming period, as people look beyond what the mainstream parties – left, right, and centre – have to offer.

“The real highlight for me was the talk about revolution in Britain”, commented Sadie from Reading, who joined the RCP during the recent freshers period. “To just be reminded again why we’re here – and that it’s here, today, it’s us; that we can do this – was brilliant.”

In his speech, Rob lambasted Burnham’s government for claiming they had ‘done their best’ to help Britain’s ballooning homeless population. If we are to be serious about ending homelessness, Rob said, we need to take the land from profit-hungry landlords, nationalise the property developers, and nationalise the banks – with each demand getting a louder cheer than the last.

“All the other organisations aren’t optimistic or hopeful”, reflected another attendee from Manchester. “But here, there is nothing but that.”

To an already electrified hall, Rob concluded his speech by announcing that Fiona Lali will be running in London’s 2028 mayoral elections, as an “unapologetic revolutionary and communist”.

This announcement and Fiona’s campaign launch video were met with enormous enthusiasm and a two-minute standing ovation – followed by rousing renditions of The Internationale and Bandiera Rossa.

Revolutionary optimism

This sense of energy and enthusiasm permeated the whole weekend. Revolution Festival 2026 “was the most rousing political event of my life”, shared one attendee from Edinburgh.

Artie, organised with UCL Communists, had this to say:

“I have been waiting ten years to find the RCP, so it’s no longer just me in my room reading Marx. Now I am just so proud to be a part of this party. I’ve found my people.”

Similarly, a comrade from Edinburgh said:

“Seeing all my comrades together in the main hall of the venue really gave me a sense of belonging to this party. It filled me with the fire of conviction, determination, and hope for a better future for my generation. I really felt like I had purpose and that we are all working together towards the shared goal of liberation of the working class

Meanwhile, another attendee shared:

“This weekend reminded me that the strength of a revolutionary party lies not just in its ideas, but in the people who carry them forward: their confidence, their courage, their solidarity and their willingness to fight. It was an incredible weekend and I feel very proud to be part of it.”

What next?

So, after the resounding success of Revolution Festival 2026, what next?

This Friday, 20 November, the Revolutionary Communist Students will be mobilising across the country – in Birmingham, Cardiff, London, and elsewhere – for the international youth strike against war and militarism.

We will be putting forward a class programme against militarism, and the billionaire class responsible for the horrors of imperialism and war. We will organise under the banners “Smash imperialism, fight for revolution!” and “Peace between the peoples, war against the billionaires!”

This weekend, we also set ourselves the vital task of raising the £50,000 needed to launch our revolutionary campaign to run Fiona Lali in the 2028 London mayoral election. Between now and March 2027, all party members should dedicate themselves to raising these funds – from friends, family and co-workers, from within the movement, and on the streets.

On this basis, we’ll be able to paint London red: by taking revolutionary communist ideas into the beating heart of British capitalism, in a city where millions of workers are squeezed by poverty, austerity, and exploitation.

Rob Sewell concluded this landmark event with this inspiring rallying cry: