This Saturday, at the RCP’s Revolution Festival, Fiona Lali announced that she will be running for London mayor in 2028, amidst cheers and a sea of waving red flags.

In 2024, we enthusiastically covered Fiona’s campaign in Stratford and Bow. Back then, she received the biggest vote for an open communist in decades and helped to put the revolutionary communists on the map. This time around, the RCP organises over 1,500 communists who have a year and a half before them to prepare.

More importantly, two years on, conditions in Britain are even more volatile. The situation is ripe for a revolutionary alternative, which could act as a magnet for the thousands of revolutionary youth – both in Britain and internationally.

The RCI eagerly welcomes this bold initiative, which will form a milestone in the development of revolutionary communism.

Below we republish Fiona’s statement launching her campaign.

Originally published at communist.red

Why I am standing

London is one of the richest cities in the world. Billionaire capitalists parade around our city amassing fortunes, while millions of workers face poverty, insecurity, and homelessness.

We are poor because they are rich. It is time to end this disgusting scandal.

Housing must be cheap and transport must be free. These must be democratically planned for the needs of the majority, not the profits of a parasitic minority.

There is enough wealth and resources in this city and nationally to give everyone a decent life. I will fight to take the economy out of the hands of billionaires, and put it in the hands of workers.

I will fight the racists who scapegoat migrants for crises caused by a system that puts profit before people. Our enemies don’t arrive by small boat – they come in super yachts.

I will fight this government’s complicity in Israel’s genocide against Palestinians, scrap nuclear weapons, and use the billions for books, not bombs.

Other candidates promise to manage this crisis-ridden capitalist system. As a revolutionary communist, I will tell the truth: we have to get rid of this system entirely.

This campaign is about more than winning an election. It’s about giving a voice to the millions who are ignored and exploited. It’s about revolutionary change.

With your help, in 2027, I will launch a political campaign unlike any other, using all my experience as a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party.

The world is on fire. We will not sit quietly and watch it burn.

Demand the impossible. Demand the future.