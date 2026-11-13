Imperialist wars, climate breakdown, state repression. The AI bubble, the Epstein files. Swings to the right, swings to the left. General strikes, the end of MAGA, Red Autumn. 2026 has been an explosive year.

In times like these, it is more important than ever for communists to keep a clear head. It is not enough to be angry at the system; it is vital to understand why these events are happening, to understand how to fight and win.

This is precisely the task of the Revolution Festival, the yearly school of communism hosted by the Revolutionary Communist Party, British section of the RCI. Over the weekend, more than 1,100 communists will gather in London to train themselves in the Marxist method.

Alan Woods – leading theoretician of the RCI and acclaimed author of Marxist classics like Bolshevism and History of Philosophy – will open the event at 18:30 GMT this evening. Tune in tonight on YouTube to watch.

The title of Alan’s talk this year is ‘A World on Fire’. It is hard to think of a more apt title. Cutting through the chaos, Alan will explain the key processes playing out in the world today, the sharp radicalisation that is occurring as a result, and the tasks of communists in the coming period.

Comrades of the RCI have been actively involved in the explosive movements that have spread across Europe and the world. Now more than ever before, our communist ideas are connecting with an increasingly large layer, particularly of young people. After Alan’s speech, we will hear firsthand reports of these movements, with guest speakers from France, Spain, and Germany.

And that is only the start. Over the course of the weekend, there will be 22 talks and discussions, spanning topics as diverse as William Shakespeare to the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. You can also catch Rob Sewell’s talk on ‘Britain: From Empire to ruin’ on YouTube Saturday evening – as well as all the other talks, which will be uploaded throughout the remainder of the year. Take a look for yourself at revolutionfestival.co.uk.