This School of Communism was the best we have ever organised.

Almost 100 communists attended to discuss key topics for communists, such as the Russian Revolution of 1917, China’s transition to capitalism, and AI. This is a 150 percent leap since our last school! The last person to register did so at 1am on the morning before the school and showed up nine hours later!

To advertise the school, we produced reels in three different languages which received thousands of views, and put up over 1,000 posters across eight cities. This in itself was a tremendous achievement which shows how quickly we are growing and our ability to mobilise.

It paid off. The mood at the school was exhilarating in every way. But more than our organising, we could tell from the tone of the discussions at the school that the main thing driving people towards our revolutionary ideas is the radicalisation of millions of Belgians. Of course, our event comes just weeks after Europe’s Red Autumn spread to our country!

There was a clear understanding that, if we are to prepare for the oncoming movements, we need to build a powerful communist party, which means recruiting a new layer of communists and transforming them into revolutionary cadres.

On the one hand, that means opening up the doors of the organisation in order to really show all of our contacts that an organisation of this political quality can be theirs!

On the other hand, that means strengthening what we already have. The fact that comrades understood this was reflected in our fundraising. In total we raised over €900 in profit from the event, which will go to the building of the party – we were only planning to break even. Most of this came from the fact that around 80 percent of participants donated to the party.

It was also a product of the palpable hunger for theory. Our book stall was among the most successful we have organised – it raised over €470 in total. We sold almost all the books we had on China!

This event was a huge success, and will form an important milestone in the building of a revolutionary communist party in Belgium. Forward to the next one!