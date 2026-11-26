Polonius: “What do you read, my lord?” Hamlet: “Words, words, words.”

(Shakespeare, Hamlet, Act 11, Scene 2)

On 19 November 2026, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, met in China’s south-eastern city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

While the presidents have previously had one-on-one meetings, these are their first trilateral talks.

Trump met Putin and greeted his Russian counterpart as his “friend”.

He also spoke with Xi in a separate conversation, describing the pair’s relationship as “very special”.

The leaders of the ‘free world’ must have choked over their cornflakes when they read these reports. And their digestion was not improved when they saw the horrid images of the three men shaking hands and looking as if they had just won the lottery prize.

Even the most superficial glance at the coverage of this event in the British and European media shows just how frustrated and angry the Europeans were about this infamous meeting.

Let us not forget that their position has been all along to oppose any contact with Putin whatsoever. And here we have Donald Trump – the self-appointed leader of the free world – shaking hands with the Monster of the Kremlin, and calling him his friend!

One can just imagine the reaction of people like Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, upon seeing the photos of Trump and Putin shaking hands and everybody looking so pleased with themselves.

It is not at all hard to understand the levels of frustration and bitterness and fury that they feel at a betrayal of such scale. These ladies and gentlemen have fooled themselves for decades with the delusion that Europe is really still the centre of gravity of world politics, and that they – the European leaders – still represent a major power in the world.

Imagine therefore their shock and horror at the fact that in summoning a meeting of the world’s Great Powers, only China, Russia and the United States took part, while Europe has the door unceremoniously slammed in its face and is left out in the cold.

If we add to this outrage the fact that the Europeans had already been excluded – to their immense indignation – from the tripartite discussions between America, Russia and Ukraine, then the picture could not be clearer.

The leaders of the ‘free world’ must have choked over their cornflakes when they read these reports / Image: public domain

It is nonetheless an accurate picture of the balance of forces in the world today.

In order to take their revenge on this appalling insult to their dignity, they hastily cobbled together a rival meeting in Berlin, the intention of which was precisely to distract attention from the meeting in China.

Enter the knights in shining armour, waving the banner of what is comically described as the ‘Coalition of the Willing’.

The coalition of the warmongers

On Thursday (19 November 2026), a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing met in Berlin. It was hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom.

It included more than 30 heads of state and government, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were also present, as was Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, who, to nobody’s surprise, stressed the importance of continuing support for – guess who? – why, Ukraine, of course!

Mr Rutte also highlighted the unity and cooperation within NATO and praised the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Thus, a very pretty picture indeed was painted. However, the effect was somewhat spoiled by what had occurred just a couple of days earlier.

On 17 November, the Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby attended a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.

But far from being a model of unity, this meeting was the scene of a heated exchange and a serious diplomatic row between European allies and their honoured American guest.

This occurred when Colby sharply criticised Ukraine’s long-range deep strikes inside Russia, launched by the Ukrainians with the active assistance of NATO and the CIA.

The audience of European grandees were aghast at both the tone and content of this diatribe, where Colby – the chief representative of the Pentagon, no less – pointed out that the very expensive drone and missile attacks had not achieved any of their objectives.

They did not achieve any serious damage to Russia’s military machine, nor did they halt Russia’s remorseless advance in Donbas. They did not “force Russia to the negotiating table”. They did not cause any economic crisis in Russia, nor did they have the effect of demoralising the Russian population or turning it against the war.

On the contrary, they only made people angry and more in favour of fighting the war to a successful finish. Nor did they have any negative consequences for Putin, who remains in firm control.

In short, it was a complete failure and an atrocious waste of precious resources, which Ukraine cannot afford.

The leaders of Europe listened to this tirade in a stunned silence. They were visibly shellshocked, like a man who has just been kicked in the teeth.

Could it be true that our American allies are abandoning us and supporting Russia? The message was too painful to contemplate.

After many years of endless meetings in which they had become accustomed to listening to comforting fairy stories about alleged Ukrainian victories and Russian defeats, to have the truth spat out to them in such a brutally frank and honest fashion was really too much for them to bear.

But their shocked disbelief turned to violent outrage when the American proceeded to add insult to injury in the most spectacular manner. Just minutes before Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara was due to deliver a classified briefing, Colby got up and, without saying a word, walked out of the hall.

The delegates by now were shaken to their well-polished shoes. They came away from the NATO conference with the stinging words of Elbridge Colby still ringing in their ears: our glorious drone campaign a “complete failure”!?

At this point, the fury of Europe’s Finest knew no bounds. Their feelings of frustration and anger immediately found an expression in the pages of the so-called ‘free press’ on both sides of the Atlantic.

Like a pack of hungry hounds, baying for blood, the British media immediately joined the attack, with the Daily Telegraph leading the way.

There can be no doubt that this was an orchestrated campaign, clearly aimed at discrediting Colby. He was branded as a traitor, renegade, a man who had stabbed Ukraine in the back, a friend of Russia, and far more colourful epithets, which modesty forbids us from reproducing here.

Boris Pistorius, the notorious German warmonger, during a press conference publicly stated that Colby’s comments were not only wrong, but “stupid”.

Now this is hardly the kind of language that we are accustomed to hear in polite diplomatic circles. Wars have been started for less!

Fortunately, before the first shots were fired, Pistorius claimed he had apologised to the Pentagon policy chief. Speaking to Politico, Pistorius said he had used an inappropriate expression and regretted the remark. “I shouldn’t have done that,” he added, saying he had called Colby on Wednesday to apologise.

“In hindsight, I actually think the choice of words was inappropriate – and I didn’t really think it was appropriate even shortly after,” he said. But this was not an apology at all, since Pistorius only apologised to the words in which he expressed himself, but not the content.

This little incident exposed the deep and bitter chasm that now exists between Europe and the United States over the war in Ukraine. This public spat revealed deep fault lines, not just between the Europeans and Americans, but also within the US administration itself, and even between the CIA and the Pentagon.

And that is what lies behind all the events that we have seen over the last week. But now let us move on to events in China.

The Big Three start to talk

The pomp and the ceremony, in the end, may be what the US president wanted most. Trump, bruised by his Republican Party’s drubbing in midterm congressional elections earlier this month, clearly relished the global spotlight during his three-day trip to Asia and the historic nature of the first-ever US-Russia-China trilateral meeting.

Had he thought he was going to be the dominant figure, he was very much mistaken. From the very beginning, President Xi took centre stage in all the photos, clearly emphasising China’s position as a great power.

That might not have been possible even 30 years ago, but nowadays nobody can seriously doubt that it is a fact, and a fact to be reckoned with.

This is a very striking proof of a fundamental change in the world balance of forces. The tide of history has gone a long way from the days when the world was dominated by one single hyperpower, the United States, using its economic and military muscle to impose its will on all other states, big or small.

The pomp and the ceremony, in the end, may be what the US president wanted most / Image: public domain

Now the man in the White House, who used to be described as the most powerful man in the world, finds it necessary to request an audience in Beijing, just like the old days when foreign rulers had to kowtow to the throne of the Chinese emperor.

How low have the mighty fallen!

Of course, it would be wrong to exaggerate. Both Russia and, in particular, the USA will remain great world powers for some considerable time.

And instead of falling on their knees before the throne of the Emperor, they limited themselves to shaking hands, expressing their best wishes and friendship, and smiling broadly before the assembled hordes of the international press.

Nevertheless, in hindsight this gathering in Shenzhen will undoubtedly be seen as a major shift in the balance of forces, with the emergence of China as at least one of the three great powers that will dominate the fate of the world for the foreseeable future.

The declaration of peace

Having finished with the formalities, the Big Three then issued a ‘joint declaration of peace’.

In the declaration, they said “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” and that the countries planned to increase the production and supply of petroleum. They also said they were “committed to reform the UN” to respond more effectively to global challenges.

It must be said of China and Russia that both have very serious issues with the United States, and can be correctly defined as America’s adversaries. Yet now they say that they are committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The whole world can therefore breathe a sigh of relief. We can all go to bed tonight and sleep soundly in the knowledge that in future these three great powers are going to take on themselves the responsibility to maintain strategic stability and international security.

Well, maybe. And then again, maybe not.

To begin with, the concept of strategic stability means many things. And in fact, it can mean different things to different people.

Does it mean, for example, that in future none of the three will seek to maximise their power at the expense of the other?

That was, to some extent, true in the days of the Cold War, when there was a balance of power between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The world was divided into spheres of influence, which were more or less clearly defined. And in general, they avoided interfering too much in the affairs of other spheres of interest.

But for at least the last 20 years, that has no longer been the case. American imperialism in particular, has shown no restraint in acting aggressively towards any country that failed to obey its commands.

The example of Venezuela is very clear in that respect, as is the case of Cuba at the present time. Above all, we saw the criminal act of unprovoked aggression carried out by America and Israel against Iran.

One of the reasons why Donald Trump was so keen to go to Beijing was precisely in an attempt to enlist the support of the Chinese, and if possible the Russians, to help him out of the hopeless mess he’s got himself into in the Iran conflict.

Beyond the warmth and expressions of friendship, however, the three men have different goals, interests and motivations.

The United Nations

China, Russia and the United States committed to reform the United Nations, in order to make it conform to its “fundamental mission of international peace and security”.

But even the most cursory glance at the record of the UN will immediately show that it has failed to do anything like that.

It is not necessary to mention the disastrous role of the UN in places like the Congo, where they assisted the rise to power of the reactionary gangster Mobutu, and where millions of people have been slaughtered and displaced ever since, without a single word from the UN and a complicit silence in the pages of the self-styled ‘free press’.

It failed to prevent the war in Vietnam, or any other of the aggressive acts of the United States. It did not lift a finger to prevent the monstrous genocidal war waged by Israel against the people of Gaza. The numerous resolutions passed by the UN to defend the rights of the Palestinians have done absolutely nothing to prevent Israel’s further violation of their rights, or prevent the reactionary Israeli settlers from their murderous assaults against the inhabitants of the West Bank.

The UN has not prevented the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran, or done anything either to bring that conflict to a halt, or to prevent the further vicious acts of aggression of the Israelis against Lebanon.

And it would be a complete waste of time to examine the UN’s record in relation to Ukraine. In fact, the only cases where the UN has been able to play a role of any sort, have been secondary conflicts, where the fundamental interests of the great powers were not involved.

Given this long and lamentable record, it is futile to expect the UN to defend world peace, or to play any progressive role in the world. Constant appeals to the UN have acted as a flimsy excuse by reformists of both the right and left variety in order to cover up their own impotence in the face of imperialist aggression.

The aim of China and Russia (and to some extent the US also) is clearly to remove countries like Britain and France from the leading bodies of the UN.

The presence of these miserable midgets is clearly an anachronism. In October 1945, when they were made permanent members of the Security Council, they may have still had some claim to that title. But they have long since ceased to have any relevance on the world scale.

In fact, the European powers have long since been regarded by the big three as an insignificant factor in world politics. Their irrelevance was painfully underlined by the fact that they have been excluded from negotiations between Russia and America over Ukraine. An extremely humiliating gesture, but one which the stupid European leaders have richly deserved.

Apart from that, we can expect nothing positive whatsoever from any changes in the UN.

Stable energy flows?

The document pledges the signatories to do everything to protect stable energy flows. This decision is presented as ‘a win for Putin’. And so it is.

But Russia is not alone in wanting to see an end to the restrictions in the world trade in oil and gas. China also wants stable energy flows and in general the restoration of stability in world trade.

Since China imports energy, rising oil prices threaten to cause a rise in inflation, and therefore threatens China’s internal stability. Moreover, as the world’s major trader in goods, China has consistently opposed interference in global trade. It is therefore no surprise that they have supported this decision.

The man in the White House has decided that a 180-degree shift in his international policy is required / Image: public domain

And right now, it is a decision that also suits Donald Trump very well. He has realised that the big losses suffered by the Republican Party was in large part caused by high energy costs, especially gasoline and diesel.

Out of delicacy, we refrain from pointing out the fact that this was mostly a consequence of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, brought about by his decision to launch an unprovoked attack against Iran in February.

Now, once again, the man in the White House has decided that a 180-degree shift in his international policy is required. And since he is the world’s expert in policy acrobatics, he has announced his decision without batting an eyelid.

All this has, predictably, caused a storm of indignation on the part of the leaders of Europe and the warmongers in the United States.

The reactionaries on both sides of the Atlantic are beside themselves with rage and indignation. But since Trump has already decided to import diesel oil from Russia, it could hardly be that much of a surprise.

Ukraine

Ukraine has been conducting a major campaign to try to destroy Russian oil refineries. They have been urged many times by Trump to halt this campaign. But Zelensky, puffed up by his own inflated ego and egged on by his European cronies, has chosen to ignore this advice from the White House.

This explains the reason behind Trump’s increasingly evident frustration and exasperation with the man in Kyiv.

Now we have the unexpected spectacle of the President of the United States joining hands with Russia and China to increase the production and boost the supply of refined petroleum products “for the benefit of all nations”.

Again, the big winner is Putin.

But how can you maintain stable energy flows if there are attempts to restrict trade in energy by imposing sanctions upon key energy producers which, of course, means primarily Russia?

The European Union’s decisions to stop importing gas and oil from Russia undoubtedly undermines stable energy flows and pushes up energy prices. And the Lindsey Graham Act in the United States includes the imposition by the United States of tariffs, massive tariffs, on countries that import energy products.

And what about the war against Iran? Surely that undermines global energy flows more than anything else?

Of course, it does. But does that mean that Trump will halt his acts of aggression against Iran? An interesting question, for which I have no interesting answer. He may, or he may not.

Only God and Donald J. Trump know the answer.

Zelensky’s fury

When Zelensky read this joint declaration, he must have been thrown into an uncontrollable fury. ‘This is unbelievable! It is a betrayal of Ukraine, Europe and the end of Christian civilisation in general!’

If words could kill, the leaders of Russia, China and America would now be stone dead, but as the saying goes:

Sticks and stones may break my bones,

But words will never hurt me.

The resounding curses that echoed around the corridors of every chancellery and editorial board in Europe unfortunately fell on deaf ears.

And the Big Three continued the next day as usual.

Did it achieve anything?

While flying back to Washington on Air Force One. Trump praised the trilateral meeting, calling it “a great and highly consequential trip”, in a social media post.

Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?

Of course, as Hamlet realised, words on paper are only that – words on paper. And all the written agreements and treaties in the world cannot determine the exact course of events. They are determined by interests, and interests alone. And the western press was singing a very different tune.

All the written agreements and treaties in the world cannot determine the exact course of events / Image: public domain

In their coverage of the meeting in China, the pages of the western press were dismissive of the whole affair, and sometimes adorned with the choicest selection of insults.

Their main complaint, as one would expect, is the accusation that this summit meeting undoubtedly acted to the benefit of Vladimir Putin.

This was quite true. But in practice, would it mean that Zelensky will now stop attacking Russian oil refineries? Will it persuade the Europeans to cease their aggressive acts against Russia? The actions of both the Europeans and Zelensky tell the opposite story.

At most, it will give Putin the excuse to telephone the man in the White House and say: “Look here my friend. This is not what you signed up to in Shenzhen.”

And President Trump will sigh and say: “I know, Vladimir. But what can I do?”

Pledges of further ‘dialogue’ and an acknowledgement that nuclear war “must never be fought” provide minimal substance beyond the rhetoric.

The Americans and the Russians are engaged in what amounts to a deadly game of chess, which goes by the name of negotiation. In this complicated game, the Russians now hold all the key pieces and are preparing for the final checkmate. All that the gathering in Shenzhen signifies is that Putin has just won another piece.

Will it change anything? Nothing substantial, to be sure, and quite possibly it may not change anything at all. So, leaving aside the words, let us look at the facts of the case.

“Negotiation”

Over the past six months, the Americans have tried everything in their power to force the Russians to stop their advance in Ukraine. But they have failed.

The only thing of any importance to note here is that Russia is winning the war in Ukraine. Its forces are advancing steadily, but remorselessly, taking one strong point after another.

They have now conquered practically all of Donbas, which was the original objective.

Of all the important cities that the Ukrainians controlled in Donbas, only two remain: Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. And they are now practically surrounded. It is only a matter of time before they fall.

In the meantime, Russian forces are advancing rapidly in Zaporizhzhia and also in the north, where they are in a position to threaten not only Kharkiv but also Sumy.

And there is nothing the West can do to stop this. Now, all they can do is to curse and hurl insults at the enemy, who pays absolutely no attention to them, but continues to advance and to win.

In the final analysis, wars are not won with words, but with bombs and bullets. Not by conferences and resolutions, but by soldiers and fighters. And that war is rapidly approaching the point of no return.

The western press is bragging about the alleged destruction of the Crimean bridge. It is true that some damage has been inflicted by repeated drone attacks. This is undoubtedly a setback for the Russians, but it is by no means critical, and has little or no effect on the war itself.

The same cannot be said of Russia’s attacks on the bridges across the river Dnieper, which are being carried out intensively every day. The destruction of these bridges would leave all the Ukrainian forces in Donbas isolated from the rest of the country, which would effectively be cut in half.

That is undoubtedly a matter of life and death for the Ukrainians.

All this is known to the strategists in Europe and the USA. And it is causing a panic, bordering on hysteria.

Escalation

Far from ending, the war in Ukraine is escalating. And most of the escalation is due to provocations from the Ukrainians and their western allies.

So what is the meaning of all this? This question brings us back to what I said earlier on about the divisions within America, in particular between the CIA and Pentagon.

Ratcliffe and the CIA clique were clearly outraged by Colby’s criticism of their beloved drone war. But instead of taking the criticism seriously, and drawing the necessary conclusions, they have reacted by passing onto the offensive.

It is an open secret that behind the drone attacks on Russia launched by the Ukrainians lies the secretive hand of the CIA.

Far from ending, the war in Ukraine is escalating / Image: Wikimedia Commons

This outfit, which operates in the shadows, but which has considerable power and influence in the USA, has never been reconciled to the attempts of Trump to reach an accommodation with Russia.

Under the leadership of the warmonger John Ratcliffe, it has pursued the aggressive drone assault on targets deep inside Russia with a determination bordering on fanaticism.

It seems that in his brief journey to Moscow in early September, Ratcliffe’s purpose was not to seek peace, but to intimidate Russia with all kinds of threats, unless they gave way to western demands for a ceasefire.

But far from intimidating the Russians, these threats merely had the effect of infuriating them and hardening their resolve. Mr Ratcliffe was sent home without even being granted an interview with Putin or his Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. His visit was an ignominious failure.

Provocations

It is clear from the intervention of Elbridge Colby in Brussels that a significant part of Trump’s administration is now firmly opposed to Ratcliffe’s drone strategy, which has turned out to be a very expensive failure.

But it is also clear that the administration itself is split on the issue, and the CIA is emboldened to continue its activities, irrespective of anything that Trump says or does.

Far from being cowed by Colby’s hostile remarks, it is very clear that Ratcliffe and the CIA intend to continue their activities, and even to accelerate them. Some of the recent events, which are being given a lot of coverage in the western media provide us clear evidence of this.

In the space of a few days, the press has been full of reports and pictures of a Russian warship that was sunk in a drone attack in the Libyan port of Benghazi. A Russian merchant vessel, alleged to be carrying arms, was also damaged by Ukrainian drones.

We know they were Ukrainian, for the simple reason that the Ukrainians have claimed responsibility. But here is a mystery.

Libya is a long way from Ukraine, and there is no way that any Ukrainian drones or missiles could hit targets at such a distance.

Moreover, it is not a simple matter to hit a distant target with a drone. Such attacks require a very high level of technological proficiency – something which the Ukrainians do not possess to anything like the required degree.

There is therefore no question at all that they received intelligence that could only be obtained from an advanced country, and all the evidence points a finger at the USA.

Furthermore, a few days earlier, there were reports of a drone attack on a Russian ship that was heading for the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. In that case, the boat was not sunk, but quite seriously damaged.

We do not yet have any information about casualties and deaths, but there must have been some in all these cases.

The mystery is: what was the purpose of these attacks? Firstly, it should be noted that they were all very far away from the battleground in Ukraine itself.

The hatred of these people of Russia and all things Russian is so ingrained, that they can think of nothing else but how to attack, hurt, insult, provoke, and annoy the Russians in any way possible, in the hope of provoking a violent reaction, which would give them the excuse for launching a broader war, irrespective of the consequences for the whole of the human race.

By these latest actions they have said in so many words: “you guys are saying that our drones are useless and have no effect. Now you see just how wrong you are. Just look what we can do with our drones!”

The argument is simple to the point of childishness. It is amazing how childish some of these so-called Cold Warriors can be. But this childish mentality existing in the heads of men who have at their disposal the most frightening means of destruction is a most sobering thought.

People like Ratcliffe will never stop. In fact, we can now expect more of the same. So far, the Russians have responded in a very measured way. The reason is that, unlike their colleagues on the other side of the Atlantic, they have not yet lost the use of their senses.

They understand very well what is going on, and they have no intention of responding to provocations. Why should they, indeed?

From a strictly military point of view, this kind of stunt (that’s what it is) is without any sense. Drone attacks are expensive and should serve some useful purpose on the battlefield. But this is not the case here.

They had no effect upon the war in Ukraine at all. Nor did they have any serious effect on Russia’s economy, and the Russian army and navy are quite big enough to sustain a few losses, such as these, without having any serious effect.

The only value they could have was for a temporary propaganda boost. But that would only last a couple of days. By contrast, the Russians will undoubtedly take revenge at the time and place of their own choosing.

There will be a price to pay. And you can be sure that it’ll be far higher than the costs which have been incurred.

Crisis in Ukraine

Despite the vast amounts of money that have been sent to it both from Europe and the USA, Ukraine now has a huge and unsustainable debt.

It no longer has sufficient money, not only to continue the war, but even to pay the bills for its necessary upkeep.

Zelensky is a man with a very keen nose for money. Noting with pleasure the victory of the Democrats in the US midterm elections, he plans to go back to Washington to persuade Congress to hand over even more money to his tender care.

Despite the vast amounts of money that have been sent to it both from Europe and the USA, Ukraine now has a huge and unsustainable debt / Image: public domain

But whether his wishes will be granted may well be another matter. America too is burdened with a colossal debt. Moreover, given the enormous quantities of money that have already been poured into the black hole of Ukraine, it is quite possible that even the Democrats – for all their pro-Ukrainian rhetoric – will not be favourably impressed by the never-ending financial importunings of the little man from Kyiv.

Then there is the little matter of the persistent rumours about corruption, which have now become public knowledge because of increased press coverage, both in Ukraine itself, and in the USA.

There is no single combined total for the amount of money sent from the West, but the amounts must be absolutely enormous.

If we take just one estimate from the United States, it amounted to around €115.4 billion in bilateral aid allocations as of 31 August, 2026. And this is obviously a gross understatement of the actual amount involved.

The question may fairly be asked: where has all this money gone to? And why is it that, after all this time and expense, Ukraine is bankrupt?

The Ukrainian black hole

Ukraine is supposed to have €45 billion left over from the €90 billion loan that the European Union extended to it in December last year. But even if that is the case (which is doubtful), at the rate the government is spending money, Ukraine will soon run out of those funds.

And Zelensky is coming back for more. I believe his latest demand is for €40 billion from the EU alone.

And given the fact that the EU itself is in debt to the tune of €1 trillion, and given the failure of its leaders to seize the frozen Russian assets, the question arises: where does all this money come from?

It can only come from squeezing the European taxpayers, slashing public expenditure on schools, hospitals, roads and pensions, which are regarded as ‘wasteful’, and stepping up expenditure on defence, which is regarded as ‘necessary’. This allows further billions for the ever-open hands of Mr. Zelensky.

Zelensky needs a constant flow of funds to satisfy the voracious appetite of the ruling clique and the Ukrainian oligarchs that make up the basis of his support. And he knows that if the war ends, the flow of funds will stop.

Therefore, two things are necessary: 1) To keep the war going. 2) To convince the public that Ukraine is winning the war, and is fighting on our behalf, to defend us against the wicked Russians, who wish to conquer and subjugate us all.

Therefore, that the Ukrainians are Good, and the Russians are Bad. And that all that is needed is an infusion of funds and new arms deliveries to bring about an instant and complete victory over the forces of Evil.

All this was the theme that was repeated with tedious monotony by the participants at the meeting of the coalition of the warmongers.

An excellent example of this particular breed is the British Labour Defence Secretary Wes Streeting who proudly informed the assembled delegates that the UK was the first country to sanction all ten of Russia’s major oil producers, adding that:

“Ukraine is the front line for freedom everywhere. The UK will stand with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes as they bravely resist Putin’s barbaric and illegal invasion.”

Last month, at the budget, the Prime Minister and Chancellor also announced more than £10 billion in additional financial support for Ukraine, alongside the UK’s enduring commitment of £3 billion a year in military assistance.

This is at a time when Britain is heavily in debt and facing the prospects of deep cuts in social spending, at the same time as the government is publicly committed to increasing arms expenditure.

The latest announcements to cut benefits to young people and also to ‘reform’ benefits to sick and disabled people clearly point in the direction where things are going.

There is no money for the old, the sick, young people, the disabled, the homeless, the millions of British citizens who are struggling to keep warm while the big energy companies are allowed to walk away with huge profits, even when oil prices internationally are beginning to reduce.

In short, there is no money to benefit the people of Britain. But there are always a few billions carefully put aside to be sent into the black hole of Ukraine.

The Russians are coming!

But how is it possible for European political leaders to persuade the population of the need to agree to such a crazy policy?

The answer was given long ago by Hitler’s propaganda minister, Josef Goebbels, who said that if you tell a lie, it should be a big lie – a lie so monstrous that it is difficult to believe. But if you repeat it day in and day out, people will eventually believe it.

And that is perfectly true. As a result of a constant barrage of lies, the public is led to believe things that have no basis whatsoever in fact.

That is above all true of the coverage of the Ukraine War. In recent months, an atmosphere of war hysteria has been deliberately stirred up in Europe. Day in and day out, the media repeats the same nightmarish litany: ‘We must prepare for war! The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!’

The people of Europe are told that at any moment Russian warships will come sailing up the Thames to open fire on Buckingham Palace, or down the Seine to overturn the Eiffel Tower.

From all over Europe, alarming reports are received of Russian drones flying over airports in Denmark, or Germany, or Sweden, or Britain – or anywhere.

The strange thing is that, although these alleged reports are constantly being repeated, not a single shred of evidence is ever produced. And insofar as there is any serious investigation, it has never produced any such result.

Yet the same stories are repeated. Now it is a question of simple mathematics. If we add up ten times zero, the result is still zero. But what is true of mathematics, is not true of propaganda.

As a matter of fact, there’s not a word of truth in the whole of this wretched fairy story. There is not a shred of evidence that Russia intends to attack any NATO country – except if it is acting in self-defence when attacked by NATO.

What possible interest would the Russians have in invading a country like Britain? It would only have to pay the huge bills we have incurred, finance a bankrupt National Health Service, mend millions of potholes in our roads…

I believe the Russians have better uses for their money. And any serious government in Britain would also find better uses for its money than to throw it away on a war in Ukraine that has already been lost, or pay billions of pounds to provide new toys for the generals to play with, while Britain – a once proud country – sinks ever deeper into the mire of its own making.

The destruction of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky is always being held up as a shining example of a national hero of Ukraine. Yet paradoxically, he is careful to avoid being present in Kyiv these days. Indeed, it is hard to know where he will appear next. He is on a permanent tour of western capitals, where he is being fêted, hugged before the cameras, wined and dined in the best hotels.

One Ukrainian journalist commented ironically that there was a rumour that the President was planning an official visit to Kyiv. But there is little danger of that. He, at least, is safe, comfortable and warm.

Conscripts in Ukrainian cities are being hunted by special forces who wait outside discotheques and bars to seize any young person of military age / Image: 24 ОМБр ЗСУ, Wikimedia Commons

This disgusting spectacle is paraded before the public in Ukraine, where his unfortunate compatriots are left shivering in the dark and cold apartments, while the sound of Russian bombs and missiles grows ever louder.

But who cares about them? Certainly not Zelensky, for whom the continuation of the war is necessary, not merely to save his political career, but above all to maintain the highly profitable business, which it has long become for the ruling clique in Kyiv.

Least of all is it a matter of concern for those hypocrites in the West who mask their revolting cynicism behind the false disguise of being ‘friends of Ukraine’.

The callousness of these ladies and gentlemen was clearly revealed by the statements of Richard Black, former US senator, who blurted out the truth when he stated:

“We don’t care how many Ukrainians die. How many women, children, civilians, military will die. It’s like an important football match, and we want to win.”

These words tell us all we need to know about the real intentions of western imperialism with regard to Ukraine. For the warmongers in Washington, London and Berlin, the longer this senseless slaughter continues, the better, since it all helps to weaken Russia.

They are prepared to ‘fight to the last Ukrainian’, as long as they themselves are kept safely out of it.

Unfortunately for them, an increasing number of Ukrainians show that they are less than eager to play the role of ‘the last Ukrainian’.

Conscripts in Ukrainian cities are being hunted by special forces who wait outside discotheques and bars to seize any young person of military age. They are beaten up and pushed into waiting vehicles, and in a very short time find themselves sent to the front, from which only a few return alive.

No wonder that so many people are fleeing the country, that so many Ukrainian soldiers are deserting, and that the Ukrainian forces are being steadily reduced in number to face overwhelming Russian forces.

But the self-styled ‘friends of Ukraine’ in Europe and the United States are not interested in any of this. They continue to insist on sending large sums of money and arms deliveries in order to prolong this senseless slaughter.

For this purpose, more and more billions come pouring into the black hole in Ukraine. But support for this madness is rapidly draining away on both sides of the Atlantic. Their support for the war has nothing to do with patriotism, the defence of small nations, democracy or human rights. Only the most cynical motives of greed and self-interest.

With friends like these, the Ukrainians really do not need enemies.

It is said that at the time of the Anchorage summit between Putin and Trump, a deal was made, which basically envisaged the loss of a certain amount of territory (basically, Donbas and Crimea) in exchange for peace.

It seems that Trump initially agreed to this proposal, or something of that sort (the details have never been made public), but under pressure from Zelensky and the Europeans, he changed his mind, and the whole idea was dropped.

As a result, the war continued, Russia made further advances, while Ukraine has seen itself reduced to a much weaker position, which eventually may mean not just a reduction in territory, but the disappearance of Ukraine as an independent nation.

The much-vaunted policy of ‘supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes’, and fighting to the last Ukrainian has ended up with the total ruin of Ukraine.

Its much-suffering people turn out to have been mere proxies of American imperialism. They have been sacrificed as helpless pawns in a cynical game of great power politics.

In the words of the great Roman historian Tacitus: