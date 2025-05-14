New translations of Marxist classics available in modern Azerbaijani language!

We are delighted to present brand new translations of three classic Marxist texts (Socialism: Utopian and Scientific by Engels, as well as What is to be Done? and Socialism and War by Lenin) in modern Azerbaijani. These were sent to us by a sympathetic group of Marxists in Azerbaijan, and we are making them available online for the first time!

In 2001, the Azerbaijani alphabet was changed from Cyrillic to Latin, making it harder for younger readers to study translations produced during the Soviet era. Thanks to the diligent work of a group of young Azeri communists, working under difficult conditions of state repression, these important works of theory are now more accessible to a new audience.

This is an invaluable step towards retying the knot of revolutionary history in the Caucasus. We commend the comrades on their initiative!

The new translations are available here:

Socialism: Utopian and Scientific

What is to be Done?

Socialism and War