The climate has fundamentally changed. Everyone can feel it. The 12 hottest years ever recorded were 2015-2026. Almost half a million excess heat deaths are occurring every year; five Olympic swimming pools worth of glacier ice is melting every second; and extinctions are occurring at over 100 times their pre-human rate.

This is happening with a 1.3C temperature rise. Unless something changes, we are heading towards 2.8C.

If that happens, we will reach catastrophic tipping points. Ecosystems will collapse. 99 percent of corals – which support 25 percent of marine species – are expected to die if temperatures rise by 2C. The Amazon rainforest – home to 10 percent of all known species – is predicted to collapse if it is deforested by 25 percent. 17 percent has already been cut down.

Any of these would lead to a devastating ecological cascade. Entire areas of the Earth’s surface, tens of thousands of species, and billions of lives are at risk.

Fiddling while the planet burns

Each year, these facts get worse. And each year, COP convenes as a reminder that our leaders are doing nothing about it.

This time, the circus came to Turkey. There, as temperatures rise, rainfall is set to drop by 10 percent, putting 88 percent of the country at risk from desertification. While they met, parched farmland was cratering into hundreds of massive sinkholes.

Never mind that. To celebrate the occasion, COP31 opened with an elaborate Eurovision-style ceremony, featuring an interpretive dancer dressed in a plastic-bottle-logged net and COP’s new AI-assisted ‘theme song’:

“Bring down the heat, make it drop. One world, one call, let’s COP.”

Turkey is currently expanding coal production.

As is tradition, the delegates talked for two weeks. Poor countries pleaded their case: islands threatened with submergence; food supplies of millions in jeopardy because of the mounting ‘super El Niño’; nations forced to pay billions of pounds to adapt to pollution they didn’t cause.

Energy lobbyists pleaded theirs: profit.

As per usual, they were out in force. This year’s Global Business Partner was Koç Holding, which owns the biggest oil refiner in Turkey. It was joined by over 100 representatives from the fossil fuel industry: 13 from ExxonMobil, five from TotalEnergies, five from BlackRock, and the representatives of 30 banks collectively responsible for $2.2 trillion in fossil fuel funding over the last five years. They arrived on private jets.

Meanwhile, political leaders posed for photos and spoke of “alarm” and “urgency”… without committing to do anything.

This is usually supposed to result in a statement. Last year, they produced a ‘roadmap to a roadmap’. This year they couldn’t even achieve that.

With 44 hours of overtime spent deliberating over the text, this was the longest COP ever. Talks broke down because the oil-producing countries insisted on a draft that expunged any reference to fossil fuels, while rich countries objected to any commitment to reimburse the poor countries facing climate annihilation.

This, just three years after the ‘breakthrough’ at COP28, where they all signed on to “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner.”

“You might as well bomb us.”

Statement or no, the whole thing was meaningless anyway. The US, Russia and China were meeting at the same time in Shenzhen to discuss increasing oil production.

They were only being honest. Many European countries, which are now self-righteously pretend to mourn the failed COP, are currently increasing their dependence on fossil fuels.

Britain rejected the proposed draft because it “moves us backwards on the science when we must accelerate implementation”… six weeks after announcing the exploration of huge new gas and oil fields in the North Sea.

They do not care.

This year, one of the meeting rooms was symbolically named after Jonathan Swift. He once satirically proposed Irish mothers sell their children to be eaten by the British gentry as a solution to poverty. On a similar note, the President of Palau, most of which will be submerged in 50 years if sea levels continue to rise, said:

“You might as well bomb us. That might be easier than watching climate change tear apart our homes piece by piece”

Later, a climate activist with a noose around his neck interrupted the COP president:

“You are killing the future. Why don’t you just kill me now? The climate crisis is killing us, and you do nothing.

“The same year I was born, you signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Thirty-four years later, nothing.”

That gets to the heart of it.

A generation of young people have grown up with the threat of climate change hanging over their futures. When we protested, we were told to quieten down, be patient, and put our faith in the ‘adults in the room’.

31 COPs in, and where have these ‘adults in the room’ led us?

Three decades of discussions, pledges and resolutions, and they haven’t lifted a finger! They never intended to do anything but deceive. Now the world is burning; the world is being visited by wars and genocide; and AI is supposedly going to wipe everyone out – all of which are pushing us further to the brink of climate disaster.

The ‘adults in the room’ now have the gall to suggest that now is the time to reform COP, or to offer us a new climate conference in its place.

Do they think we are stupid? Everyone knows that they are responsible. Everyone knows this is a complete joke. And they want to continue dancing on the graves they have dug for us!

Young people stopped watching COP long ago. In Europe, they were too busy fighting for their future on the streets. It is obvious to all that the world is not going to be saved at gatherings of the very people destroying it. It will be saved by bringing them down!

For decades we have been told that our revolutionary ideas were a childish utopia. Now climate change, along with all the other horrors confronting the youth, is shaking millions awake to the fact that it is the only realistic solution. Either capitalism dies, or we all do.