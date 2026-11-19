They say a picture is worth a thousand words. The picture shows the self-described US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Venezuelan ‘acting president’ Delcy Rodríguez shaking hands in the Miraflores Palace in Caracas as they ratify a ‘defense and military cooperation agreement’. Yet another major turning point in Venezuela’s semi-colonial subjugation to US imperialism.

Pete has his characteristic vampire smile, while Delcy responds with a friendly grin. The vibes are ‘plantation owner is welcomed by plantation foreman’ – or in this case, forewoman.

Behind them is Oliver Blanco, the recently appointed Venezuelan Foreign Minister, a man who made his political career as a protegee of the reactionary coup-plotting mummy Ramos Allup, and who boasted about removing the portrait of Simón Bolívar from the National Assembly when the opposition took over in 2016.

Imperialist arrogance

I’m fuming. I shouldn’t really be, because this is just the continuation of the process through which the US has taken over Venezuela over the last 11 months, but I can’t help it.

Hegseth was, of course, heavily and directly involved in the 3 January imperialist attack on Venezuela in which over 80 were killed, and President Maduro and his wife were kidnapped.

And he has very provocatively reminded everyone of it in his speech. “Just one year ago my presence here… would have been deemed impossible, almost unimaginable… In fact, exactly one year ago today… [Maduro] stood on a stage not too far from here and yelled mockingly, ‘Come and get me!’” And he added sarcastically: “Well, we answered that call.”

He did not mince his words, boasting that Trump had solved a “27-year problem in just 48 minutes without a single American fatality… The reality is that… January 3 is the day that will go down in history as a day of LIBERATION for Venezuela.”

He described Maduro as a narco-terrorist, an allegation which even the US has officially dropped in the case against him.

Hegseth boasting about the kidnapping of Maduro, in Caracas, with Delcy Rodríguez cheering approvingly. 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/i4jKje94IB — Jorge Martin ☭ (@marxistJorge) November 18, 2026

Hegseth also couched the whole operation – in effect the takeover of Venezuela – clearly in terms of the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ of reasserting US domination over the region, over key energy resources, which he also specifically linked to the US being insulated from what happens in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US-Venezuela oil agreement, involving 65 billion barrels of reserves, “makes the Strait of Hormuz a non-factor for the western hemisphere”, he said.

Of course there is a distance between the US propaganda and what will actually be realised in practice. World oil prices are still largely determined by what happens in Hormuz, and it will take some time and a large amount of money for the US to be able to get Venezuelan oil reserves out of the ground. But Hegseth’s speech gives you a clear idea of what US imperialism and the Trump administration want from Venezuela.

They regard it as a strategic reserve of critical energy and mineral resources, and they want it firmly under the control of US imperialism, in order to help it project its power across the world.

There is also an element in Hegseth’s bravado of him fighting for his own political survival after the US was humiliated by the Iranians. He is saying “Look at what I gained here” so that people will be distracted from what a disastrous miscalculation US imperialism made in attacking Iran, a miscalculation for which he is largely responsible within the Trump administration.

The “military cooperation” agreement, as it is described, is justified in terms of “defending Venezuela’s borders from terrorists, foreign agents and narco-traffickers”. It was President Chávez, back in April 2005, who cut military ties with the United States, accusing Washington of interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela and fomenting coup-plotting in the ranks of the Venezuelan armed forces.

Now, the US army is back. The agreement signed yesterday, the contents of which have not been made public, is possibly just the first step towards the signing of a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), setting the legal framework for a more permanent deployment of US forces in the Caribbean nation.

“Compliant”

Hegseth also praised and thanked Delcy Rodríguez:

“I want to personally thank President Delcy Rodríguez for working closely, pragmatically, and diligently with the United States to stabilize Venezuela. We could not have accomplished so much in less than a year without her leadership.”

This was intended as a compliment, but the use of the word “diligently” can only be interpreted as “Delcy has done as told.”

Hegseth announces a "military partnership" with Venezuela, thanks Delcy Rodríguez for being so submissive.



The same guy who led the Jan 3 attack.



Another qualitive step in US imperialist domination, with the enthusiastic collaboration of the Caracas government. pic.twitter.com/3tIxtN3Bff — Jorge Martin ☭ (@marxistJorge) November 18, 2026

He also noted that Venezuela had gone from being “the most aggressive regional threat” to becoming a “compliant security partner” – “compliant” being the operative word.

All of this, the bravado, the sickening boasting, the insufferable arrogance, the trampling over any notion of Venezuelan sovereignty, is in stark contrast with the servile, submissive attitude of Delcy Rodríguez.

In her speech, she said that “thanks to the political and geopolitical maturity of our governments, we have – in a very short period of time, just a few months – turned what were very difficult and very tough times for our people, into an extraordinary space for cooperation and mutual benefit.”

The relationship between Washington and Caracas is certainly not one of “cooperation and mutual benefit.” US imperialism has attacked the country and kidnapped the president. Venezuela has, as a result, handed over its oil, mining, and electricity sector, has restored relations with Israel and welcomed the IDF, cut off oil supplies to Cuba, etc. That is what she describes as “geopolitical maturity”!

The US has plundered and pillaged Venezuela, and the Venezuelan government has said, “Thank you very much! This was an extraordinary experience of cooperation which has mutually benefited both of our peoples”!!!

In concluding her remarks, Delcy said, believe it or not: “Thank you, secretary, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness”!!! How low can you go…

What makes the humiliation of Venezuela even more scandalous is the fact that in neighbouring Colombia, the right-wing Trump-aligned President de la Espriella is reported to have rejected the participation of US military forces in fighting narco trafficking. The reason is not that he is a patriot defending national sovereignty; rather, he thinks he would not get a parliamentary majority for it. Delcy Rodríguez is therefore, de facto, more submissive to US imperialism’s demands than even Abelardo de la Espriella.

In fact, US forces have already been involved in military operations on Venezuelan soil after the 3 January attack. Twice.

In June this year, the US carried out an air strike in the southern Bolivar state, allegedly against the Tren de Aragua gang leader Niño Guerrero. An extrajudicial execution – which is another way of saying the US acted as judge, jury and executioner on Venezuelan soil.



Then, just a few weeks ago, on 30 October, Venezuelan and US forces carried out a drone and helicopter attack against what they described as an “ELN guerrilla camp” in the border state of Apure in which 23 were killed. Amongst those killed were several “non-combatants”.

Venezuelan Spanish is particularly colourful, with lots of peculiar idioms. Two of them come to mind in relation to the actions of Delcy Rodríguez.

‘Jalabolas’ – literally ‘ball carrier’ – is applied to someone who is extremely servile. It has its origins in the metal balls chained to prisoners during the Juan Vicente Gómez regime. Wealthy prisoners would pay others to carry their balls for them.

And ‘pitiyanqui’ means someone who has no national pride and adopts the culture of the US instead of their own. The epithet was popularised by the late Hugo Chávez to describe the anti-national character of the reactionary US-aligned opposition.

Delcy Rodríguez can aptly be described as a pitiyanqui jalabolas. She has become the willing and enthusiastic agent of US semi-colonial domination over the country and the plundering of its resources.