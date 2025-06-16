International solidarity campaign for political prisoners in Gilgit-Baltistan: HOW YOU CAN HELP!

Leading members of the Aawani Action Committee in the Pakistan-administered region of Gilgit Baltistan have been arrested. They are being held in appalling conditions, on trumped-up charges. Their crime? Standing up for working people and resisting the plunder of their lands! The Revolutionary Communist International is running a global campaign to secure the comrades’ release – and we need your help!

RCI comrades and supporters have been protesting outside of Pakistani embassies, high commissions and consulates; and collecting signatures from prominent political figures, including politicians, famous activists and leading trade unionists. Watch the video below to get up to speed on the progress of the campaign so far…

This campaign must escalate! We will not rest until all of our unjustly imprisoned comrades have been safely returned! But for this campaign to succeed, we require the maximum possible solidarity and pressure.

We therefore invite our readers to take the following steps to help secure our comrades’ release:

The situation so far

Gilgit-Baltistan is an administrative region of Pakistan. Corruption, exploitation and theft have left it in an extreme state of poverty and underdevelopment, although the territory is abundant in natural resources, particularly mineral wealth and water.

The administrative regime continually loots Gilgit-Baltistan on behalf of its masters in Islamabad. Locals are deprived of their livelihoods and lands, and the vibrant local ecosystem has been wrecked.

Eshan Ali (from the Inqalabi Communist Party) set up an Awami Action Committee (a form of community defence organisation) in Giglit Baltistan in 2014.

The AAC-GB has fought tirelessly on behalf of ordinary people for over a decade, campaigning for democratic rights, for the maintenance of subsidies on basic goods like wheat flour and for the provision of basic health and education facilities for the people of the region. The AAC-GB has also resisted the environmental destruction inflicted on the territory through intense capitalist exploitation.

Last year, after a successful mass movement concluded in February, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under the dictates of Islamabad, put Ali on the Fourth Schedule: an anti-terrorism measure that placed him under continuous surveillance by the authorities. But that didn’t stop his political activity.

In February 2024, tens of thousands mobilised from all across Gilgit Baltistan for a successful sit-in in Gilgit city, led by the Awami Action Committee under the leadership of Ehsan Ali. They presented demands for restoring a subsidy on wheat flour, along with demands for employment, healthcare and education.

Then, in April 2025, a movement erupted in Diamer District, in which thousands of people affected by the construction of a huge dam protested for compensation payments. Ehsan Ali was invited as the guest speaker at the protestors’ main rally. The government was later forced to partially accept the demands of the movement.

The last straw was a planned mass meeting called for 24-25 May, to continue the movement for rights promised but not delivered by the government, as well as against the land reforms bill presented in the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly, which would open the region to further looting.

On 15 May, a wave of arrests was launched targeting leaders of the AAC-GB with the intention of decapitating the organisation. In total, 11 have been taken into custody so far. All are being tried under anti-terror laws and have consequently been denied bail.

A number of other prominent members of the Awami Action Committee have not been taken into custody, but have been placed under surveillance and had their movements restricted.

The comrades face torture and abuse in prison. Eshan Ali, who is in his 60s, is in a very bad physical state. He was moved briefly to a hospital, but was then returned to jail after refusing to sign a statement proclaiming loyalty to Pakistan and condemning the other arrested leaders.

Our campaign presents the following demands:

The immediate release of Ehsan Ali and all members of AAC-GB. That the fabricated case brought against them be quashed. The immediate removal of Ehsan Ali’s name from the Fourth Schedule. That his right to free movement be immediately restored. An end to all restrictions on his political activities. That all the demands of the AAC-GB be accepted immediately.

Prominent campaign supporters (individuals and groups)

Brazil

Model letter for embassies/high commissions/consulates:

[Date]

His/Her Excellency [Name]

High Commissioner/Ambassador of Pakistan

[Address of Pakistani Mission]

[City, Country]

Your Excellency,

Re: Urgent Appeal for the Release of Detained Leaders of Awaami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan

We, on behalf of [your organisation], write to express our grave concern regarding the recent arrest and detention of prominent leaders of the Awaami Action Committee – Gilgit-Baltistan (AAC-GB) by Pakistani authorities.

Details of Concern

On 16 May, Pakistani police arrested several leading figures, including:

Advocate Ehsan Ali, Chairman of AAC-GB and advocate.

Waheed Hassan, Media Officer of AAC-GB.

Mehboob Wali, Vice Chairman of AAC-GB.

Asghar Shah, Chairman of AAC-GB Youth Wing.

Masood Ur Rehman and other committee leaders.

These individuals have been charged with “disturbing public order” following peaceful protests against restrictions on their democratic right to organise and travel freely within Pakistan.

Background to These Arrests

The detained leaders were planning a legitimate political meeting scheduled for 24-25 May in Skardu to address issues of vital importance to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, including:

The proposed minerals bill affecting natural resource ownership.

Access to basic necessities, including flour subsidies.

Provision of electricity, healthcare, and education services.

Mr Ehsan Ali has been subjected to continuous harassment by state authorities, including placement on the so-called “Fourth Schedule” – legislation that severely restricts freedom of movement, which was originally designed for monitoring suspected terrorists. This represents a gross misuse of anti-terrorism legislation against legitimate political organisers.

Democratic Rights and International Standards

The AAC-GB has operated peacefully and successfully within democratic frameworks, achieving significant victories for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan:

Securing flour subsidies for communities facing food insecurity.

Negotiating improved access to electricity and essential services.

Advocating for healthcare and educational provision in underserved areas.

These activities represent legitimate political organising and advocacy that should be protected under Pakistani law and international human rights standards, including:

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (to which Pakistan is a signatory).

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Pakistan’s own constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and expression.

Campaign Demands

In light of the above, we supporters of the solidarity campaign for the AAC-GB respectfully demand:

Immediate and unconditional release of all detained AAC-GB leaders and activists.

Dropping of all charges against the detained individuals, which appear to be politically motivated

Removal of Ehsan Ali’s name from the Fourth Schedule and restoration of his full rights to freedom of movement and political activity.

End to harassment and surveillance of AAC-GB members and supporters.

Respect for democratic rights, including freedom of assembly, expression, and political organisation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Implementation of the fourteen-point charter of demands previously agreed to by the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

International Attention

We wish to inform you that this case has attracted (and is still attracting) significant international attention from:

Trade union organisations across multiple countries.

Student movements and civil society groups.

Human rights organisations.

Parliamentary representatives and elected officials.

The continued detention of these leaders damages Pakistan’s international reputation and undermines its commitment to democratic governance and human rights.

Request for Action

We call upon you to:

Convey these concerns urgently to the relevant authorities in Islamabad.

Use your diplomatic influence to secure the immediate release of the detained individuals

Provide us with an update on actions taken to address this situation.

Facilitate dialogue between the Pakistani government and AAC-GB representatives.

In Short

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan deserve the same democratic rights and freedoms enjoyed by all Pakistani citizens. The criminalisation of peaceful political organising sets a dangerous precedent and undermines Pakistan’s democratic institutions.

We look forward to your urgent intervention in this matter and to receiving confirmation of steps taken to secure the release of these dedicated community leaders.

The international labour movement stands in solidarity with our comrades in Gilgit-Baltistan, and we will continue to monitor this situation closely.

Yours respectfully,

[Signature]

[Name and Title]

[Organisation]

[Contact Details]

CC:

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan (spokesperson.office1@mofa.gov.pk)

Minister of Interior, Pakistan (dslaw2@interior.gov.pk)

Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan (infogilgitgovernment@gov.pk)

[Local MPs/Parliamentary Representatives]

contact@pakistansolidarity.org

Model Motion: Solidarity with Arrested Leaders of Awaami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan

This [Union/Student Union] notes with grave concern:

The arrest and detention of leading members of the Awaami Action Committee – Gilgit-Baltistan (AAC-GB), including chairman Ehsan Ali, media officer Waheed Hassan, vice chairman Mehboob Wali, and youth wing chairman Asghar Shah.

That these comrades have been charged with “disturbing public order” for peacefully protesting restrictions on their democratic right to organise.

That Ehsan Ali has been placed on Pakistan’s notorious “Fourth Schedule” – legislation originally designed for monitoring terrorists – severely restricting his freedom of movement.

That these arrests occurred as the AAC-GB planned a meeting to address the ownership of natural resources in Gilgit-Baltistan.

That the AAC-GB has successfully organised mass movements which have secured vital concessions on flour subsidies, electricity provision, healthcare, and education for communities living in extreme poverty.

This [Union/Student Union] believes:

These arrests represent a clear attack on democratic rights and trade union organising.

The criminalisation of peaceful political activity sets a dangerous precedent for workers’ movements globally.

International solidarity is essential to defend the right to organise against exploitation and oppression.

The struggle of workers in Gilgit-Baltistan against poverty and resource extraction is part of the broader international working-class movement.

This [Union/Student Union] resolves to:

Condemn the politically motivated arrests and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all detained AAC-GB leaders and activists. Call for the removal of Ehsan Ali’s name from the Fourth Schedule and the restoration of his full democratic rights. Write to the Pakistani High Commissioners and Ambassadors in various Pakistani embassies demanding the release of all arrested comrades and an end to state repression in Gilgit-Baltistan. Encourage members to participate in solidarity demonstrations and protests organised in support of the AAC-GB in front of Pakistani high commissions, embassies and consulates. Share information about this case through union/organisation communications, social media, and educational materials. Affiliate to future solidarity campaigns and maintain ongoing support for democratic movements in Pakistan.

This [Union/Student Union] commits to:

Monitoring developments in this case and taking further action as required.

Building links with international trade union organisations to coordinate solidarity efforts.

Raising awareness of the broader struggle against imperialism and for workers’ rights in South Asia.

Supporting similar movements facing state repression globally.

“An injury to one is an injury to all”

Proposed by: [Name]

Seconded by: [Name]

Date: [Date]