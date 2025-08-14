Gilgit-Baltistan political prisoners released: a victory for international solidarity!

After almost three months of protest across dozens of countries, with support pouring in from activists and organisations representing millions of workers, all political prisoners from the Awami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan (AAC-GB) have now been released on bail! None have been acquitted yet: the struggle goes on. But this huge victory nevertheless testifies to the immense power of international solidarity!

Eshan Ali, the AAC-GB’s Chairman, and Mahmood ur Rehman were the last of the 16 originally arrested leaders to be granted bail. On his release today, Ehsan Ali made a statement of defiance and thanks to comrades and supporters the world over:

“Lal Salaam to all comrades of Pakistan and around the world. Our struggle has weakened […] the repression of the Pakistani state and their colonial system, under which they repressed a peaceful movement and tried to crush it […] “There were protests all over the country, in Pakistan and Kashmir and especially our international campaign [led] by our Communist International and our revolutionary communist parties all over the world […] “Their campaign against the state repression in Gilgit-Baltistan […] had a positive impact on the masses and especially on the youth. The youth are enthusiastic and our movement has got new strength. “This will be expressed in the coming period and more people will join us. And I think that our RCI and our sections have made a huge contribution. This is our idea of internationalism, and our philosophy, and this is our strength. And it has a big impact on all the oppressed in the world. “The RCI expressed solidarity with the Awami Action Committee in practice and people in Gilgit Baltistan can see this. I thank RCI from all the comrades of Gilgit Baltistan and our committees, and also thank comrades in Pakistan and Kashmir. “Long live RCI! Long live Revolutionary Communism! Long live international solidarity!”

Vindictive arrests

As we reported in May, the Pakistani state detained the leaders of the AAC-GB in retaliation for their courageous struggle in the administrative territory of Gilgit-Baltistan, which is treated as a de facto colony by Islamabad. The people of the territory are denied basic democratic rights, face land grabs, and live in dire poverty, while state bureaucrats and Pakistani generals drain the rich resources of the territory to enrich themselves.

For years, the AAC-GB have led peaceful mass movements to secure major victories around demands for subsidised wheat flour, electricity and other basic necessities of life. They have also fought successfully for basic education and healthcare provision, as well as organising to resist further exploitation of the mountainous territory’s vibrant ecology by mining and water conglomerates.

In revenge for this, and in an attempt to put a stop to their activity, the regime first placed Ehsan Ali (also a leading comrade of the Inqalabi Communist Party, RCP) on the so-called Fourth Schedule, an anti-terrorism measure that meant all of his movements were under intense surveillance. Then, in advance of a planned public meeting to protest a new Land Reform and Minerals Bill, much of the AAC-GB’s leadership was arrested on charges of terrorism.

This travesty happened in the same month that Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif went on record admitting that Pakistan has historically funded and supported terrorism. This is not to mention the brutality meted out by the regime against occupied peoples in Kashmir and Balochistan, as well as women, workers and the poor all throughout Pakistani territory. Looking at the facts, it is plain to see who the real terrorists are.

For months, the arrested AAC-GB leaders have endured torture, attempts to extort false confessions, and threats to their families. Yet every last one of them has stood firm, refusing to perjure themselves or their comrades and steadfastly demanding justice.

Comrade Ali has suffered especially badly, having experienced severe medical issues in captivity, including an intestinal infection that required surgery, as well as issues with his heart. He was also denied his first bail application on the ludicrous grounds that he had been promoting hate speech and sedition, meaning he was forced to appeal to a higher court.

Power of solidarity

Supporters of the AAC in Gilgit-Baltistan have been fighting for the detainees’ release from day one. They have held huge rallies and sit-ins in the territory, many of them led by women. The RCP has also organised major protests all across Pakistan, as well as in occupied Kashmir. The state responded with arrests, torture, threats and by whipping up religious sectarianism. But none of these dirty methods blunted the determination of the comrades.

The Revolutionary Communist International has spearheaded a global solidarity campaign in which comrades have sent hundreds of letters of protest, made endless phone calls, and staged repeated rallies outside Pakistani diplomatic missions all over the world. We have given the regime absolutely no peace over these past few weeks!

A day of action last month saw comrades assemble in 15 countries simultaneously to demand freedom for the AAC-GB with one voice. Subsequently, Scottish comrades of the Revolutionary Communist Party were granted an audience with the Pakistani Consul in Glasgow, in which they vowed the pressure would continue until all of the captives were released and all charges against them dropped.

Our campaign has also been endorsed by campaign groups, leading activists, politicians and trade unions organising millions of workers all over the world. You can find a full list here. Recent additions include Former Seattle City Councillor Kshama Sawant, and the international human rights organisation Genocide Watch. We have trained a global spotlight on the crimes of the rotten capitalist regime in Islamabad.

We also held a special session at the Revolutionary Communist International’s recent world congress in which RCP leader Adam Pal reported on the history of the AAC-GB, the progress of our solidarity campaign, and the inspirational work of the communists in Pakistan under incredibly difficult conditions.

“It is the strength of our ideas that gives us determination, that gives us courage, that gives us the will to fight against oppression,” Adam said at the conclusion of his speech. “Because we are fighting against injustice, against the oppressive rule of this capitalist ruling class! And nothing can stop us from fighting for a better future!”

Forward!

This campaign has been a concrete demonstration of the power of solidarity and the very purpose of our International. When we say that an injury to one is an injury to all, these are not empty words. This is the creed of our class, and a cornerstone of our organisation. When any of our comrades faces repression, the RCI will always move as one to defend them. Just as we will always mobilise in defence of the oppressed and exploited against the capitalists and their armed bodies of men.

We welcome our released comrades, wish them a swift recovery from their ordeal, and salute their courage. Our campaign has scored a serious victory over a monstrous regime, one that will give confidence to the comrades in Gilgit-Baltistan and throughout Pakistan to continue their struggle for a decent existence.

We offer heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us thus far and helped free our comrades, but we have no intention of resting on our laurels. None of the ACC-GB leaders have been acquitted: we must maintain the pressure on the regime until all of the charges against them are dropped.

We will continue to support the Awami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan until all of their demands for justice, freedom and a dignified life are met.

Furthermore, we will continue our struggle in Pakistan, the subcontinent and throughout the world against capitalism – and all the injustice, oppression and misery it wreaks upon humanity.