France: Second Congress of the PCR – onwards to new successes!

From 23-25 May, 200 communists gathered in Ivry-sur-Seine to take part in the Second Congress of the Parti Communiste Révolutionnaire (PCR). Activists from Paris, Toulouse, Lyon, Bordeaux, Nantes, Caen, Brest, Bourges, Montpellier, Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Nîmes, Strasbourg, Morlaix, Grenoble and Saintes were present. They were joined by international delegations from the Swiss, Belgian, Canadian, and German sections of the Revolutionary Communist International (RCI), of which the PCR is the French section.

[Originally published in French at marxiste.org]

Discussions focused on the fundamental aspects of the situation in France and worldwide, and the tasks arising from them. These discussions established clear perspectives for the coming period. The atmosphere at the Congress was lively, yet no less serious for it! The depth of the discussions was a clear sign of thorough preparation and the determination to draw on all the lessons of this Congress to accelerate the building of the PCR.

Our international comrades also shared valuable lessons from the work they are carrying out in their respective countries. Francesco Merli, a member of the International Secretariat of the RCI, was also present to contribute to the discussions. In particular, he reported on the significant progress made by our various national sections. Like its French section, the RCI is thriving. One thing is clear: the ideas of revolutionary communism are more relevant than ever.

World and French perspectives

The Congress began with a discussion on global perspectives. No country is immune from the general instability that now characterises global capitalism on all fronts (economic, social, diplomatic, political and military). Many comrades gave examples to illustrate this point, including the current situations in Bolivia, Italy, Germany and the Sahel.

The task of Marxists is to study these events seriously in order to identify the fundamental trends. One of the most significant is the relative decline of US imperialism. Although it remains the most powerful and reactionary force on the planet, the impasse of the war in Iran has highlighted its limitations. This will have profound consequences.

The global economy is on the edge of a precipice; austerity is hitting the masses whilst war profiteers gorge themselves. Political polarisation is accelerating across the globe. All these processes point in the same direction: that of a revolutionary explosion, for which we must urgently prepare by building a revolutionary leadership capable of guiding these future movements to victory.

The first day continued with a discussion on perspectives for France. French capitalism is obviously affected by the global situation, but it also faces its own contradictions: a fall in industrial production, the retreat of French imperialism in Africa, massive public debt, etc.

In this context, the French bourgeoisie has no choice but to launch massive attacks against workers and young people to protect its profits. But it needs a stable government to implement this programme of counter-reforms – something it is by no means certain of, come next year’s presidential elections! For now, the priority of the French ruling class is to prevent Jean-Luc Mélenchon from reaching the second round of the elections at all costs.

The presidential campaign, which will get into full swing from September, promises to be particularly polarised. In this context, and provided we adopt the right approach, there will be plenty of opportunities to build the PCR. It is up to us to seize them!

Development of the PCR

The discussion on French perspectives concluded in the morning of the Congress’ second day. The rest of the day was devoted to a discussion on the PCR’s tasks for the coming period. We began with a review of the past year and a half, during which our party has experienced unprecedented growth, the largest in its history, and established new cells in many towns and cities. This is proof that our efforts to reach out to the best elements of radicalised youth are bearing fruit.

Our work has also improved across a whole range of areas – from our newspaper to social media, and our public events. Many speakers highlighted our immediate priorities: recruiting and training as many revolutionary cadres as possible, whilst continuing to apply our tried-and-tested methods and, above all, basing ourselves on the ideas of Marxism.

The second day concluded with a financial collection. The aim of the collection is to help provide our party with the means to achieve its political objectives. Our initial target was to raise €60,000. Thanks to the efforts of comrades over the preceding months and the enthusiasm generated by the excellent discussions at our Congress, we raised nearly €67,000! It is not too late to get involved. You can make a donation and help us further develop our work by visiting our website.

The third day was devoted specifically to a discussion of revolutionary finances. We attach particular importance to this issue. As the saying goes: ‘he who pays the piper calls the tune’. The struggle to ensure our party’s financial independence is therefore one of the best guarantees of its political independence.

Finally, the delegates proceeded to elect a new national leadership, which will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of the decisions taken at the Congress.

The enthusiasm was palpable throughout the weekend. It stemmed from the clarity of our perspectives. This Congress served as a reminder of the fundamental role of Marxist ideas and methods, without which none of these successes would have been possible. Unsurprisingly, we broke our record for the amount of political material sold, selling €2,600 worth of Marxist books and pamphlets!

Everyone left the Congress full of energy and enthusiasm at the prospect of building a powerful revolutionary communist party in France. There is no doubt that this Congress will mark the beginning of a new stage in our party’s development. To contribute to this yourself, join us now!