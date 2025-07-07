RCI Congress 2025: forge the International to overthrow capitalism!

This August, between the first and the eighth, the First Congress of the Revolutionary Communist International (RCI) will open in Italy. It will bring together hundreds of delegates, representing thousands of communists who will be watching along online on every continent. In times of unprecedented worldwide turbulence, it will be a congress like no other.

Just consider what we have seen in the last eight months alone since the election of Donald Trump in the United States:

The fall of Assad in Syria; martial law declared in South Korea; the biggest general strike in the history of Greece; a six-month-long revolutionary crisis in Serbia; crisis wracking US-European relations; negotiations opened in the Ukraine war; the start and end of the ceasefire in Gaza and escalating genocide; governments collapsing in France, Germany, Canada and the Netherlands; Trump’s tariffs; the start and pause of a US-China trade war; presidential front-runners banned in France and Romania; war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan; and, of course, the 12-day war between Israel and the US, and Iran.

This isn’t the end of the list, and yet it’s enough to make one’s head spin. Millions are seeking an answer to the question: “Why is this happening? How can I make sense of it?” The task of the Congress will be to cut through the often bewildering succession of events and get to the essence of things. What is driving the upheaval the world is experiencing in 2025?

This Congress aims to bring clarity on this important question and many others, to equip a generation of young revolutionaries to meet these events and to build the international force that can lead the working class to put an end to this dying capitalist system.

The Congress will be open to members of the RCI to participate. Join the RCI today, and you too can participate, online or at watch parties organised around the world.

Here’s what we will be discussing, as well as some of the documents you can read in preparation:

So consider this your official invitation: join the RCI and participate in the Congress wherever you are. Participate in building the International, the conscious subjective factor of leadership that the proletariat needs if it is to end capitalism once and for all.

