RCI Congress 2025: forge the International to overthrow capitalism!

This August, between the first and the eighth, the First Congress of the Revolutionary Communist International (RCI) will open in Italy. It will bring together hundreds of delegates, representing thousands of communists who will be watching along online on every continent. In times of unprecedented worldwide turbulence, it will be a congress like no other.

Just consider what we have seen in the last eight months alone since the election of Donald Trump in the United States:

The fall of Assad in Syria; martial law declared in South Korea; the biggest general strike in the history of Greece; a six-month-long revolutionary crisis in Serbia; crisis wracking US-European relations; negotiations opened in the Ukraine war; the start and end of the ceasefire in Gaza and escalating genocide; governments collapsing in France, Germany, Canada and the Netherlands; Trump’s tariffs; the start and pause of a US-China trade war; presidential front-runners banned in France and Romania; war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan; and, of course, the 12-day war between Israel and the US, and Iran.

This isn’t the end of the list, and yet it’s enough to make one’s head spin. Millions are seeking an answer to the question: “Why is this happening? How can I make sense of it?” The task of the Congress will be to cut through the often bewildering succession of events and get to the essence of things. What is driving the upheaval the world is experiencing in 2025?

This Congress aims to bring clarity on this important question and many others, to equip a generation of young revolutionaries to meet these events and to build the international force that can lead the working class to put an end to this dying capitalist system.

The Congress will be open to members of the RCI to participate. Join the RCI today, and you too can participate, online or at watch parties organised around the world.

Here’s what we will be discussing, as well as some of the documents you can read in preparation:

The first session will discuss the tumult around the world. The International Executive Committee has prepared a world perspectives document, The world turned upside down – a system in crisis, which will be discussed, amended, and voted upon.

The origins and history of the RCI in the ideas of Marx, Engels, Lenin and Trotsky, and the unique role played by Ted Grant in rescuing these ideas from the wreckage of the Fourth International. The following must-read document was published in time for the Congress: The degeneration and collapse of the Fourth International: in defence of our heritage.

We will be discussing the big advances being made across the world in building the forces of the RCI, and the lessons contained in this experience. We are also very proud to announce that the congress will include a very special world premiere, for those attending and those watching online, of a new documentary on the founding of the RCI. For all comrades, we recommend rereading the Manifesto of the Revolutionary Communist International.

So consider this your official invitation: join the RCI and participate in the Congress wherever you are. Participate in building the International, the conscious subjective factor of leadership that the proletariat needs if it is to end capitalism once and for all.