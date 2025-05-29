Who is the obstacle to peace in Ukraine? and Trump's "big beautiful bill"

Since the negotiations to end the Ukraine war began, the liberals and their mouthpieces have been at pains to present Putin as a stubborn obstacle to peace, and Zelensky and his allies as begging for a ceasefire. Now, Trump’s remark that “Putin has gone absolutely crazy” has seemingly vindicated their warnings.

But behind their propaganda offensive is the fact that they are absolutely terrified of peace in Ukraine. For the Europeans in particular, peace – which would inevitably mean acknowledging a defeat to Russia – would be a disaster which would speed up the US’ withdrawal from the continent, leaving them alone to face a strengthened opponent to their east, and intensifying all of the crises and pressures that are ripping the European ‘Union’ apart.

Really, they are the warmongers. They would like nothing better than for Trump to ‘see the light’, dispense with talks and put the US’s weight behind Ukraine again, dragging out this unwinnable war even further. For that reason, they are doing everything they can to pin Trump down and provoke Russia. Friedrich Merz, for example, yesterday announced that Ukraine’s ‘allies’ would be scrapping all range limits on weapons sent to Ukraine!

The question is all the more acute for the Europeans because of the political crises facing the entire continent. Last week's elections in Portugal and Romania once again showed the continued rise of right-wing populists, who have been able to ride to prominence on the back of seething anti-establishment hatred.

In response to these blows to the established order, The Financial Times commented that all the ‘centrist’ governments need to do is “deliver”. But how can they deliver when the economy is lacklustre and they are having to increase military spending, for which they will inevitably make the poor foot the bill? What they don’t understand is that at the bottom of these upsets is the crisis of capitalism, which no capitalist cabinet, no matter how ‘sensible’, will be able to solve.

Nor are things rosy for the US economy. Trump has managed to pass his “big beautiful bill” this week, which cuts taxes for the rich and cuts spending on the poor. It also adds $4 trillion to the US deficit, which has set alarm bells ringing in stock markets all over the world. For decades, the US has been a safe haven for capitalists. Now, amid unprecedented instability, investors are questioning if the US’ government will be able to repay their debts. This has huge implications for the world economy.

To explain where the world is going, Niklas Albin Svenson and Hamid Alizadeh from the International Secretariat of the Revolutionary Communist International met for another episode of Against the Stream, the weekly current affairs podcast of the RCI.

