Watch Alan Woods speak at the third congress of the RCP in London

From 1-4 May, over 600 communists gathered in London for the third congress of the Revolutionary Communist Party, the British section of the RCI. The weekend opened with a discussion on world perspectives, introduced by Alan Woods, leader and theoretician of the RCI.

The world capitalist system is in deep crisis, shaken to its foundations by imperialist wars, fracturing global alliances, and governments haemorrhaging support after years of attacks against the working class.

In such a chaotic situation, much of the official ‘left’ is in a state of despair. Bemoaning the rise of ‘fascism’, and blaming their own defeats and failures on the working class. In bold contrast to this, we, the genuine communists, are as optimistic as ever, both in the power of the workers and youth to change the world, and in our party’s role in this process.

As Alan Woods explains, our optimism comes from our understanding of the method of Marxism, which allows us to find our bearings in a chaotic world situation, and correctly orient ourselves to build our International. It is the bedrock of our world party.

This introduction, which comrades can watch below, perfectly set the tone for what proved to be an inspiring Congress, and framed comrades’ discussions on the situation in Britain and the work of building the party.