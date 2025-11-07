[Video] The legacy of Lenin and the Russian Revolution – with Alan Woods

108 years ago today, the Bolshevik Party, led by Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky seized power at the head of the Russian proletariat and peasantry. This was the first time in history that working people won power over their own destinies, and held it.

In the following speech, Alan Woods, the political secretary of the Revolutionary Communist International, introduces a Russian-language translation of a new, two-part biography of Lenin, which he co-wrote with Rob Sewell, leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party in Britain.

[The original English edition of 'In Defence of Lenin' is available to buy from Wellred Books here]

Alan talks about the history of the revolution, and how Lenin’s legacy was ultimately, tragically betrayed by Stalin and the clique of bureaucrats around him, who transformed the USSR into a repressive parody of socialism, paving the road to the restoration of capitalism in Russia.

Nevertheless, as Alan explains, the hatred of the capitalists and their lackeys towards Lenin and the Russian Revolution betrays their fear that the events of October 1917 will one day be repeated on an even greater scale, in all the countries of the world.

Alan’s speech was originally delivered for attendees at the book launch event but we think it’s excellent, and deserves the attention of a wider audience. The first part is in Russian, which we have subtitled into English.