[Video] Fred Weston introduces 'The Classics of Marxism: Volume One'

Fred Weston of the leadership of the Revolutionary Communist International, introduced the newly published edition of Classics of Marxism: Volume 1 to a room full of brand new members in London, which you can now watch here. But, as Fred put it, this isn’t another book to tick off your reading list; it's the first step in your journey of getting a genuine political education in Marxist theory.

Communists must be equipped with the tools to answer people’s burning questions, to convince them of the validity of Marxism in explaining the present crisis and how to overthrow the capitalist system, which has far outlived its usefulness to develop society. This was Lenin’s method: to patiently explain and convince the best of the radicalised layer in society that to change society, you have to fight for communism.

In this talk, Fred, the author of the introduction, brought each of the classic texts in this book to life with a sharp summary of its key ideas.