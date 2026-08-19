Ukraine: Marxist Bogdan Syrotiuk sentenced to 15 years in prison – a call for solidarity

We publish below a statement of solidarity, written by Ukrainian Marxists, with Bogdan Syrotiuk, a Marxist in southern Ukraine who has been persecuted by the Ukrainian state for putting forward a communist position on the Ukraine War. For this, he has been accused of being a ‘Russian collaborator’, and charged with treason.

To read more about the war in Ukraine, and the events that led up to it, we recommend this comprehensive reading list which covers the background of the war, as well as the following articles:

Bogdan Syrotiuk, a 27-year-old Marxist from Pervomaisk, Ukraine, has been on trial for the past two years, and attempts to save him from prison have so far been unsuccessful. On 10 August 2026, the local district court handed down its verdict: he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for ‘treason’.

Bogdan has always been consistent in his views and political stance. He strongly condemns the full-scale war launched by Russia in Ukraine and has always spoken out against Russian imperialism in his public statements. However, the ruling elite is not interested in this, as Bogdan, amongst other things, defends the interests of the working classes and sharply criticises the current government led by Zelensky. For the Ukrainian security services, this provided a real pretext to act against him.

This is how political opposition is silenced in Ukraine. Indeed, why bother fighting political opponents through democratic means – which, in theory, Zelensky and his ‘partners’ in the collective West so strongly advocate – when one can simply brand a person a traitor or a collaborator?

Ironically, Yermak and his entire gang have plundered Ukraine’s state budget to the tune of hundreds of millions of hryvnias, yet they have not been charged with treason. What’s more, none of them are in prison, as they have all posted full bail. Although, it would seem, they have dealt a colossal blow to the country’s defence capabilities. Mindich, who was the main culprit behind the complete collapse of the energy sector (after all, he laundered money through the procurement of protective equipment, etc.), has still not been punished. Meanwhile, an ordinary person with no influence or connections amongst the elite is being jailed for 15 years simply for posts on the internet.

[Editor’s note: Andriy Yermak was formerly Zelensky’s chief-of-staff and right-hand man. He resigned amid the corruption scandal of 2025. Timur Mindich is a former business partner at the centre of the same corruption scandal. He is now in a self-imposed exile in Israel.]

Over the next three months, Bogdan intends to appeal against the court’s decision, so it is now more important than ever to support him. We need to raise public awareness of the arbitrary actions of state bodies against their own citizens.

The state will not succeed in suppressing dissent in this way. We must be free to express our own political views and ideas. This is the foundation of a truly free and equal country – not in words, but in deeds.

In this difficult situation, we call for solidarity with Bogdan Syrotiuk!

Sign the petition here.