Trump dumps Ukraine, the future for Gaza, and class struggle in the US

Lenin once said that there are decades where weeks happen, and weeks where decades happen. We are living through the latter. A new era has begun, one characterised by capitalist crisis, imperialist war, immense turbulence in world relations and revolutionary upheavals.

On Against the Stream, the weekly current affairs podcast of the Revolutionary Communist International, Hamid Alizadeh and Fred Weston from the International Secretariat will be discussing the latest developments in the world crisis of capitalism from a Marxist perspective.

This week, that includes Trump's announcement that he would be opening negotiations with Russia to end the Ukraine war, which has sent shockwaves through Europe; the precarious ceasefire in Gaza and Trump’s plan to expel the Palestinians so he can turn it into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’; and the class struggle in America.

This podcast was streamed live on YouTube. Tune in every Thursday at 3pm GMT, or catch up on Spotify or Apple Music.