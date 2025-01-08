Trump, Biden and the crisis of the American regime – Against the Stream LIVE with Alan Woods at 3pm GMT tomorrow

With just two weeks before Trump re-enters the White House, the outgoing Democrats are doing everything they can to undermine the next president. In Ukraine in particular, where they fear a drastic change of course in the policy of US imperialism, they are funnelling in as much money as they can get away with, as well as escalating the war by allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with US bombs.

This conflict at the top of the world's strongest imperialist power has huge consequences for the whole planet.

And this is not the only problem facing the capitalist system. On all continents, governments are falling like dominos, imperialist powers are coming into greater and greater conflict, and the world economy – riven by tariffs – is slowing down. Just days into the new year, 2025 is already proving to be yet another historic year in the crisis of the capitalist system and, as a result, full of crisis, war, and revolution.

To break all this down from a Marxist perspective, Alan Woods joins Against the Stream for a special episode.

This podcast will be streamed live on YouTube at 3pm GMT on the 9th January. If you miss it, catch up on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.