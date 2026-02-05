[Podcast] The story of Hugo Chávez and the Bolivarian Revolution

A lot is said about Hugo Chávez and the Bolivarian Revolution. The billionaire-owned media cry out indignantly that he was a dictator who ruined life for ordinary Venezuelans. But over the course of his presidency, he won a total of 19 democratic elections and referendums with record voter turnout – how many bourgeois politicians can claim the same?

In the meantime, the imperialists in Washington launched a number of coup attempts; all of which failed miserably, when brought face to face with the will of the organised masses. The power of the working class is like no other on Earth, and the Venezuelan Revolution offers an invaluable glimpse of what is possible when this power is unleashed.

What was it about Chávez’s methods and outlook that allowed him to lead the most important revolutionary movement of the 21st century? And what was it about those same methods and outlook that ultimately led to its defeat after his death?

Jorge Martín and Hamid Alizadeh answer these questions and more on this week's episode of Against the Stream.