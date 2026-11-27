Originally published in Issue 52 of In Defence of Marxism

Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain is a masterpiece of twentieth century literature. It is a book that encapsulates the crisis of the bourgeoisie in its period of decline.

Through its cast of characters and setting in the Swiss mountains, the book expresses the impotence and confusion of the German and European bourgeoisie and the dead end of their social system. Although the book is written in a largely realist style, the setting and events have a subtly surreal quality to them, which serves to convey the sense of a class living on borrowed time.

The story follows the thoroughly average bourgeois graduate, Hans Castorp, as he visits his cousin in a luxury tuberculosis sanatorium in Davos. Intending only to stay for three weeks, Hans is sucked into the sanatorium’s inescapable orbit, with its ‘horizontal’, pampered way of life. The novel covers the seven strange years of his stay, and the political, scientific and sexual things he learns in that time.

The impact of the First World War

Mann started writing the book in 1912, before the outbreak of the First World War, after he visited his sister in the very sanatorium in which the book is set. Whilst there, just like the novel’s protagonist, he was examined by a doctor who supposedly saw some imperfection in Mann’s lungs, and recommended a stay of several months. Although he managed to avoid the lethargic allure of this place, the possibility of abandoning himself to it stuck with him.

Mann was a highly cultured member of the German bourgeoisie, and his books expressed the contradictions and crises this class went through in the early twentieth century. He was steeped in the bourgeoisie’s problems, its anxieties, its soul. He understood deeply its psyche in this age of revolution and counter-revolution, in particular its indecisiveness, its split into the warring factions of liberal-progressives and arch reactionaries.

At the onset of the war, Mann originally shared in his class’s growing mood of irrationalism and pessimism. His favourite philosophers were Schopenhauer and Nietzsche, who both promoted an elitist individualism, and the latter believed in the need for the elites to dominate the world. He had thus been an avid supporter of Germany’s entry into the First World War, which he saw as a way for Germans to absorb themselves in their own culture.

The book has death and disease as consistent themes, and has an introspective, slow-motion, dreamlike quality

The horrors of the war, however, forced him to change his worldview. He became deeply preoccupied with the dangers of Nietzschean irrationalism and its philosophy of aristocratic domination. He instead looked to reason and science to lead humanity to a more just future. As a result, the book was revised and enlarged into an epic tale, enriched by this crisis of German and European society that the war represented.

This is also why Mann wrote The Magic Mountain as a tragedy. The book has death and disease as consistent themes, and has an introspective, slow-motion, dreamlike quality. Taken as a whole, it has an atmosphere of impotence, somewhat like a dream in which one is fighting, but cannot throw a punch, as if submerged in water.

Sickness of the system

When Hans arrives, he is new to this world. He is from the ‘flat-lands’, as the guests refer to non-patients, much like pirates supposedly refer to everyone else as ‘land-lubbers’. In the space of a week or two, he is introduced to a wealth of characters and the features and rituals of life in this sanatorium. He learns strange things, such as that up here:

“… disease is a mark of honour, a confirmation [for the patients] of their élite status. Spurred on by the sanatorium’s director, Dr. Behrens, they are proud of their sickness and talk of the ability to acquire it as a ‘talent’.”[1]

Mann was preoccupied with what he saw as a dangerous fetishisation of disease, death and the idealised past in European culture at the time. The setting of this exclusive sanatorium packed with rich hypochondriacs is a stroke of genius, because it brings out that atmosphere of decay that pervades capitalism at its highest stage of development.

The decades leading up to the First World War were known in Europe as the Belle Époque (the ‘beautiful age’). In these decades Europe boomed and became more integrated, and there was an unprecedented peace and stability. But this boom simply laid the basis for the imperialist crisis that reached its culmination in the catastrophe of the First World War.

For a bourgeois such as Mann, this meant the Europe of the Belle Époque appeared in hindsight not to have achieved great things, but to have sleepwalked to disaster. To paraphrase Marx, there are decades where nothing happens; and there are days where decades happen. If in the four years of the First World War, many decades worth of events were compressed, then the decades preceding it were like mere days.

In exactly this way, the confusing, topsy-turvy subjective experience of time forms a key theme in this book. The sleepiness of the sanatorium represents Europe as a whole in the decades leading up to the First World War.

His influx of new experiences in a short space of time leads Hans to feel as though he has been up there for an age, when it has only been a week or two. Mann philosophises on how, although it is widely understood that excitement makes time fly, it also appears to stretch it out, since it is so full of events. In this isolated resort, these sickly bourgeois individuals waste their remaining days away, flirting and gossiping as the years literally pass by:

“Waiting means hurrying on ahead, it means regarding time and the present moment not as a boon, but an obstruction; it means making their actual content null and void, by mentally overleaping them. Waiting, we say, is long. We might just as well – or more accurately – say it is short, since it consumes whole spaces of time without our living them or making any use of them as such. We may compare him who lives on expectation to a greedy man, whose digestive apparatus works through quantities of food without converting it into anything of value or nourishment”.[2]

In this coddled atmosphere, a decadent and over-ironic or cynical attitude engulfs the patients, as the character Settembrini, who represents the last of Europe’s progressive bourgeois, warns Hans:

“Guard yourself from the sort of irony that thrives up here […] it makes for depravity, it becomes a drawback to civilisation, an unclean traffic with the forces of reaction”.[3]

It is, therefore, a highly symbolic book that captures the problems of its age, at least from the bourgeois point of view. The barbarism of the First World War revealed undeniably the dead end of bourgeois society, and Mann could see the intellectual rot setting in.

It was Mann’s genius to perceive the depth and significance of this trend early in the twentieth century, and to choose a setting and plot so appropriate for bringing it out in a plausible way, especially through the indecisiveness of his characters. As he explains at the book’s beginning:

“A man lives not only his personal life, as an individual, but also, consciously or unconsciously, the life of his epoch and his contemporaries […] if the life about him, if his own time seem, however outwardly stimulating, to be at bottom empty of such food for his aspiration; if he privately recognise it to be hopeless, viewless, helpless, opposing only a hollow silence to all the questions man puts […] then, in such a case, a certain laming of the personality is bound to occur”.[4]

Dead end of the bourgeoisie

Although the book is about ideas, it draws the reader in as a ‘Bildungsroman’, which is a story of personal development, or coming of age. In this way, we are emotionally invested in Hans’ experience and share his perspective as an outsider to this strange environment. His personal journey is also an odyssey into the ideas and problems of the European bourgeoisie at what appears to be a crossroads, but is really a dead end.

A key point in the novel is the romantic infatuation Hans develops for a Russian woman called Clavdia. We are introduced to her indirectly – Hans is annoyed at the sound of the door to the lunchroom being slammed by her. Mann expertly describes Hans’ fixation at her annoying mannerisms, somehow managing to convey to the reader that this is a sign he is in love with her (or rather, with his idea of her), and not that he dislikes her.

Hans’ ‘romance’ with Clavdia is all titillation, anticipation and anxiety. He sustains a high for a week purely on account of the fact she passed him in the corridor in such a way, and at such an unusual time, that Hans has reason to believe she may have done so deliberately, just to see him.

The reader is both amused and also emotionally sucked into this game of romantic hide and seek. Hans’ game with Clavdia is typical of the sanatorium’s general bourgeois obsession with gossip, status and form, and its atmosphere of awkward politeness. Mann skewers with great irony these bored, anxious individuals, these vapid fools trying to interest one another in themselves with stolen glances.

Mann skewers with great irony these bored, anxious individuals, these vapid fools trying to interest one another in themselves with stolen glances

Just as Goncharov’s Oblomov depicted the indolence of the Russian aristocracy in the nineteenth century, Hans’ inability to actually make a move with Clavdia reflects the impotence and indecision of the European bourgeois of the twentieth.

Irrationality

The mood of pessimism and cynicism (or ‘laming of the personality’) common to the bourgeoisie in its period of decline, tended to foster the growth of religious mysticism and other irrational ideas, the most extreme example of which was Nazism and its fantasies about northern European paganism.

This produced strange paradoxes, as mysticism sat side by side with the increasingly advanced and complex discoveries of science and technology. Science had become too advanced for most people to understand, and had its own procedures that to many would have seemed magical. This blending of the real and surreal was a prominent theme in the ‘modernist’ literature of the time, of which Mann’s Magic Mountain is considered a classic.

At one point Hans has his X-ray taken, a process which involves mystifying procedures, a darkened room and flashes of electricity, followed by the uncanny sight of his own innards being displayed to him in real time. The X-ray takes on a deeply emotional, almost spiritual significance for Hans, and the captured image is at one point associated with a séance, the implication being that for ordinary people like him, such technology is like occult magic. The impression is of individuals confused by the technology they end up relying on, as the important character Naphta points out to Hans:

“Aviators, flying men, he said, were mostly a bad lot, untrustworthy, above all exceedingly superstitious. They carried mascots on board with them […] they spat three times in different directions, they wore the gloves of lucky flyers. How could such primitive unreason be reconciled with the conception of the universe which underlay their calling?”[5]

The fact that Hans’ visit, initially just for three weeks, morphs into a seven-year stay, embodies this contradiction. His stay is extended after the doctor finds a ‘moist patch’ in his lungs, and his temperature rises to the grey area just between healthy and feverish.

Hans’ diagnosis is never actually spelled out. At one point a thermometer without temperature markings is used on him, which leaves the doctor at liberty to declare the temperature whatever he wants it to be. Of course, the doctors of this private hospital have a vested interest in using their mastery of science to lengthen each patient’s stay. This all contributes to the subtly surreal atmosphere, in which one can never be quite sure what is objectively true, and in which even the rich patients have no real understanding or control of their circumstances.

This dilemma, this bourgeois anxiety over science and truth, is then dramatised in the fierce arguments between Settembrini, who believes fervently in reason and the ability of bourgeois republics to gradually liberate mankind, and Naphta, a Jesuit obscurantist opposed to science.

Settembrini warns against the romanticisation of disease and death as somehow dignified, and argues in favour of the use of science to abolish as much human suffering as possible. In response, Naphta rubbishes science as ‘just another belief’:

“My good sir, there is no such thing as pure knowledge […] Faith is the vehicle of knowledge, intellect secondary. Your pure science is a myth. A belief, a given conception of the universe, an idea – in short, a will, is always in existence.”[6]

He asks whether “the atom, that pretty mathematical joke of the smallest, the indivisible particle of matter – its existence has been demonstrated, undoubtedly?”[7] In this statement Naphta was echoing prominent scientists of the time, such as Ernst Mach, who denied the existence not only of the atom, but that of objective truth altogether.

Poking fun at the outlandish claims about the size of the universe, he tells Hans that “the simplicity of a child, who thinks the stars are holes in the tent of heaven, through which the eternal brightness shines”,[8] is just as worthy of belief as the talk of vast balls of flame lightyears away, which we are expected to believe just because a scientist told us. In this, Naphta sounds just like any celebrated postmodernist intellectual from our time. Indeed, both reflect the mysticism and pessimism of bourgeois philosophy in its period of decline.

As negative and frightening as Naphta is, Settembrini struggles to convince Hans against him, because his enlightenment liberalism has become so sterile, abstract and one-sided. His outdated belief in the republican nation state as a rational institution and guarantor of freedom is particularly unconvincing in the age of colonialism and the eve of the First World War. Settembrini cannot counter Naphta’s attacks on the hypocrisy of the nation state. The bourgeoisie is incapable of defending science and reason, because they base themselves on an irrational and unjust system.

Naphta’s reactionary arguments against liberalism are convincing because they have more than a grain of truth to them, which has always been the case for those reactionaries who rail against the modern world. Naphta’s character is defined by his love for suffering, punishment, and rejection of reason and progress, so his Jesuitism is fitting. He is also, however, supposedly a ‘communist’, and does occasionally go on rants about the need to destroy the bourgeois world and bring enormous terror and suffering to the bourgeoisie.

It is clear that this ‘communism’ is merely a form of his extreme radicalism, his penchant for violent retribution. Although it is not a truthful depiction of communism, it is an authentic depiction of the bourgeois perspective of communism and of revolution: irrational violence and envy that threaten to derail capitalism’s gradual march of progress.

In this respect, Mann is guilty of something of a ‘horseshoe theory’ outlook, i.e. identifying communism and extreme reaction as more or less the same, with liberalism at the other pole. Nevertheless, Naphta does remain as a very effective depiction of the obscurantist tendencies nurtured by the dead end of capitalism.

Snow

Settembrini sees himself as a classic bourgeois citizen, a partisan in the fight for enlightenment, but in reality he does nothing. He has written one article in his entire life. All he does is produce hot air in his struggles with Naphta over Hans’ bourgeois soul.

And this struggle, so symbolic of the crossroads capitalist society stood (and still stands) at, is one that is too great for average Hans. He prefers to while away his years in sleepy Davos. His indecision, increasing introspectiveness, and his romanticisation of death, are typical of the bourgeoisie then and now, incapable as they are of solving their own system’s problems. As Hans rather pathetically sums up the ideological confusion of his class, “what a mix-up!”[9]

Unable to express himself socially and emotionally, he begins to seek adventure in the isolation of the mountains surrounding the sanatorium. The bracing winds of the mountains are an escape from the controlled luxury of the sanatorium.

Throughout the novel Mann demonstrates his complete mastery of the written word

Hans’ increasingly risky excursions here also serve to express the theme of the wild destructiveness of the imperialist bourgeoisie, its death wish. Unable to lead society forward, all it can do is drag humanity into barbarism.

The chapter ‘Snow’, arguably the most pivotal in the book, is truly terrifying. It brilliantly captures the sublime power of natural forces and the rapidity with which they can overwhelm puny humans, the awe that the sight of layer after layer of barren, vast mountains inspires. Hans’ risky behaviour on these mountains reminds one of that strange, irrational desire to leap off high ledges.

Whereas in the controlled confines of the sanatorium, Hans is timid and guilty of over-thinking things, in the isolation of the mountains he is brave, even foolhardy. Like in the sanatorium, he is drawn to death.

However, the stark, brutal reality that awaits Hans in the mountains suddenly terrifies him. After passing out and having disturbing dreams, Hans emerges with a new outlook, concluding:

“… because of charity and love, man should never allow death to rule one’s thoughts.”[10]

This evidently reflects Mann’s own horror and ‘reawakening’ during the First World War, and the fact that these are the only italicised words in the entire book strongly indicate that Mann was here communicating his own beliefs: the rejection of both revolution and reaction, which to Mann both ‘allow death to rule one’s thoughts’.

It is worth noting that Mann finished writing this chapter in June 1923, when Germany was gripped by a revolutionary crisis. This crisis would culminate in a botched Communist uprising in October of the same year, followed by Hitler’s ‘Beer Hall Putsch’ in November. Clearly, the anxiety of the German bourgeoisie, caught between the fascists on one hand and the prospect of socialist revolution on the other, is faithfully reflected in Mann’s own ideas.

Mann’s own hope that the newly established Weimar Republic would allow for the victory of ‘charity and love’ proved to be illusory. The victory of the Nazis in 1933 completed the German bourgeoisie’s descent into irrationalism, barbarism and death. Nevertheless, Mann’s honest and penetrating search for a way forward for European bourgeois culture would only highlight the absence of such a way forward.

Decadence

It is this honesty that makes The Magic Mountain such a masterpiece. Despite the symbolic nature of the characters, they do not come across as “mere shadow figures and walking parables”,[11] as Mann himself worried they might be. The reader is at once aware of their symbolism and yet drawn into their emotional life. As Engels said of Minna Kautsky’s novel, “each of them is a type but at the same time also a definite individual, a ‘Dieser [This]’, as old Hegel would say, and that is how it should be”.[12]

Throughout the novel Mann demonstrates his complete mastery of the written word, seamlessly combining precise and realistic description with powerful symbolism and magical imagery. But the pleasure of reading this book lies chiefly in the scope of its ideas. There is no escaping that this is a deeply philosophical novel. And that is precisely what makes it great. Mann’s writing is too rich, ironic, funny and profound for the reader to lose interest due to its strongly philosophical and symbolic nature.

To this day, perhaps more than ever, the bourgeoisie is split between on the one hand, liberalism – supposedly progressive – and on the other hand, irrationalism and the denial of progress. It is still sleepwalking to disaster, impotent before its own crises.

The Magic Mountain therefore reveals the languid, decadent state of the bourgeoisie, which is no passing fad, but has festered away for over a century now. It is a window into the mindset of a redundant and reactionary class that must be overthrown before progress can once again be made, and science rationally deployed in the cause of the emancipation of mankind.

References

[1] R Symington, Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain: A Reader’s Guide, Cambridge Scholars, 2011, pg 7

[2] T Mann, The Magic Mountain, Alfred A Knopf, 1960, pg 239

[3] ibid. pg 220

[4] ibid. pg 32

[5] ibid. pg 692-693

[6] ibid. pg 397

[7] ibid. pg 691

[8] ibid. pg 692

[9] ibid. pg 386

[10] ibid. pg 496-497

[11] ibid. pg 726

[12] F Engels, ‘Engels to Minna Kautsky’, Marx Engels Collected Works, Vol. 47, Progress Publishers, 1995, pg 356