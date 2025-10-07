The Communists Are Coming… RCI documentary releases 24 October!

We are excited to announce that The Communists are Coming: A Visual Manifesto – an original, feature-length documentary produced by the Revolutionary Communist International – is coming to YouTube on 24 October! With revolution raging across the world, this film feels more relevant, and our tasks more pressing, than ever! Watch the trailer below…

The 80-minute film is our most ambitious media project to date and documents the first year of the RCI, up to our founding conference in June 2024.

When we began production almost two years ago, we couldn’t imagine the dramatic twists and turns that would ensue: state attacks, massive viral attention, and an unexpected election campaign…

But more importantly than telling the story of our International’s creation, the film illustrates the main elements of our political programme, philosophy and objectives. Hence why we call it a ‘visual manifesto’.

The deepest-ever crisis of capitalism has continued to turn the world upside down. War, poverty and political instability are feeding social eruptions, most recently the wave of Gen Z Revolutions sweeping Asia and Africa.

A new world is struggling to be born, but the main factor that is lacking for this to be accomplished is a revolutionary leadership grounded in Marxist theory, to guide the workers of the world to victory over the rotten capitalist system.

Our documentary demonstrates the power of Marxist theory as a means of explaining the tumultuous state of society, and offering a road forward.

It explains the urgent necessity of building an organisation up to the tasks of history, gathering the most advanced layers of workers and youth into a weapon of revolutionary struggle. That is the task we in the RCI have set for ourselves.

With this film, we say to the world: the communists are coming!

Aside from releasing the film on YouTube, comrades across the International will host live premieres in over 20 countries, including in Denmark, Austria, the UK, Canada, the USA, Sweden and Pakistan.

Full details will be advertised by our groups and sections in due course, but some highlights include screenings at the 230-seat Park Bio cinema in Copenhagen; and the 150-seat Genesis Cinema in East London.

We appeal to all of our groups, sections and the readers of marxist.com to help us build excitement for the film’s release by sharing the trailer on social media.

Please get in touch with your local RCI group for details of our live launch events!