'The Communists Are Coming: a Visual Manifesto' – feature-length documentary from the Revolutionary Communist International

We are very proud to announce that The Communists Are Coming: a Visual Manifesto – a new, feature-length documentary produced by the Revolutionary Communist International – premieres today at 18:00 British time. The whole documentary will be available to watch on Youtube, chronicling the first year of the RCI and explaining the importance of building an international revolutionary organisation today.

The communists are coming…

The world is rocked by war, crisis and chaos.

The capitalist system, which has been in terminal decline since the 2008 recession, is now in freefall. Millions are dying every day in conditions of conflict and poverty. The entire political establishment, from right to ‘left’, is rotten and discredited.

The old world is dying, and a new one is struggling to be born. A fundamental transformation of society is needed if humanity is to have any sort of future. Working people and the youth of the world must take their destinies into their own hands.

But who will lead them?

This original documentary charts the founding year of the Revolutionary Communist International, up to its inaugural conference in June 2024.

With parties and groups all over the world, the RCI has set itself the monumental task of building an international organisation worthy of the tasks of history, in the traditions of Marx, Engels, Lenin and Trotsky.

Through interviews with revolutionaries from over a dozen countries, including Britain, the USA, Canada, Mexico and Pakistan, the film shows how our International was built, and illustrates our political programme: grounded in the science of Marxism and methods of Bolshevism!

Learn how we spooked the richest man on the planet, came under attack by the capitalist press, and even launched an unexpected election campaign… all culminating in our founding congress, where the finest Marxist minds demonstrate the immense power of our philosophy to explain and change the world!

This is the story of the RCI: and we are only getting started…

Subtitles available in Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Chinese (with more to be added on YouTube in coming days)