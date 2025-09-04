‘The Communist’ has arrived: Australian paper of the RCI launched to huge enthusiasm

“Holy sh*t, that’s the RCI!” These were some of the first words with which passersby greeted the arrival of The Communist, the brand-new newspaper of the Revolutionary Communist International in Australia.

The RCI has arrived in Australia with a bang, and the appetite for a new revolutionary newspaper is palpable. Over the last two weeks, comrades have been out selling the paper nationwide, across Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Newcastle. So far, over 70 copies of issue one of The Communist have been sold since it went to print, with over 20 new readers expressing interest in joining the rapidly developing Australian group of the RCI.

In the words of one reader, who got in touch about joining:

“I ran into your supporters at a defence of Gaza demo in Sydney today and bought the first issue of your Australian newspaper. Excellent discussion. Thanks comrades, glad you have made it to Australia.”

As the crisis of capitalism batters workers and youth, Australia is caught in the middle of the global imperialist rivalry between the US and China. The stage is set for a profound crisis, and the need for an organisation that can explain and prepare for these events is greater than ever. This paper provides the scaffolding for the further development of a revolutionary party in Australia, with the aim of nothing less than socialist revolution.

Issue one of The Communist includes articles covering: Australia’s position in the global imperialist conflict between the US and China; the 2025 federal election; the housing crisis; the struggle against oppression; Israel’s war on Gaza; and much, much more.

If you are a communist in Australia, The Communist is your paper. But don’t just read, get organised! Join the RCI in the fight for communism in Australia and around the world.