Ted Grant’s Collected Writings Vol.3 launch: Rob Sewell speaks on Ted’s life and ideas

On 28 January, at 18:00 GMT, we will be streaming the official launch of volume three of the collected writings of the great Marxist revolutionary, Ted Grant. Rob Sewell, from the International Secretariat of the Revolutionary Communist International, will introduce this brand new collection, which brings together Ted’s work from 1945-46, the years following the end of the Second World War.

Also available, in an updated form, are volumes one and two of Ted Grant’s collected writings, which cover the years 1938-43 and 1943-45, respectively.

Ted Grant’s writings from this period, in which he analyses the new global order arising out of the aftermath of WWII, are a testament to the power of Marxist theory.

The end of the war was a major turning point in world history. Here, the ground was prepared for a new period of capitalist upswing, the hegemony of American imperialism, as well as the strengthening of Stalinism in Eastern Europe.

The leaders of the Fourth International, after Trotsky’s murder in 1940, proved incapable of correctly analysing the new phenomena that had been thrown up after the war. They clung on to Trotsky’s pre-war perspectives of imminent capitalist collapse. Ted Grant alone defended the Marxist method and applied it to the new developments following the war.

80 years later, this postwar order is crumbling before our eyes. For Marxists seeking to develop an understanding of where the world today is headed, the writings collected in this volume are indispensable.

Speaking at the book launch will be Rob Sewell, author of In Defence of Lenin, who worked closely with Ted Grant in building the organisation that would become the Revolutionary Communist International. Rob will guide us through the major events that occurred in this period, and explain the significance of Ted Grant’s writings and the importance of communists today to commit themselves to a serious study of them.

Alongside Marx, Engels, Lenin, and Trotsky, the work of Ted Grant is the foundation on which we build the forces of revolutionary communism today in the RCI. This new volume, alongside the two preceding volumes, is an invaluable addition to any revolutionary’s bookshelf.

Click here to order your copy today!