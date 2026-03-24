Spectre of Communism season six debuts 31 March!

Spectre of Communism, the RCI’s history and theory show, returns next Tuesday (31 March)! We’re kicking off with a deep dive into Lenin’s Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism, appropriately at a time when US imperialism has plunged the Middle East into a disastrous new conflict.

Previous seasons have answered anti-communist propaganda; provided detailed timelines of past revolutions; and dealt with common talking points about communism. This time, we’re tackling the subject of imperialism: what it is and how to fight it.

To begin, we’re taking viewers on a journey through Lenin’s seminal work on the subject, which was written as the powers of Europe were sending workers to slaughter one another on the fields of World War One.

While the bourgeois analysts bemoan the death of the post-WWII ‘rules-based order’, Lenin explains through exhaustive data what imperialism really represents – and has always represented.

Namely: a mature stage of capitalism in which a tiny handful of monopolies dominate the world economy, and the biggest capitalist powers battle for territory and resources across a globe that is already divided up. Conquest, looting and war are inevitable products of this death struggle.

Jorge Martín from the leadership of the RCI will guide us through the book, chapter by chapter, updating the facts and figures to show that Lenin’s method is not only relevant but more valuable than ever, 110 years later.

For season six, we are moving to a new release schedule. Rather than putting out a weekly show for an eight-episode run, we will release episodes on the last Tuesday of the month, with a two-month break in the summer.

The show takes a lot of time to research and prepare, and this new schedule will help ensure the highest possible quality.

We have amazing episodes planned on the USA’s hidden radical history; the anti-imperialist credentials of Stalin and Mao; and a reply to criticisms of our previous episode on postmodernism – which inspired a lively debate last year…

Get ready to tune in on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts, on 31 March, when the Spectre of Communism will return!





