Solidarity with Ukrainian anti-war activists detained by the state

On 28 January, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained five Ukrainian anti-war activists, accusing them of involvement with the Workers’ Front of Ukraine (RFU). The RCI declares its solidarity with those facing repression from the Ukrainian state.

‘Democracy’ in Ukraine

The pretense for the state repression of the RFU and activists whom the state claims are involved with the RFU is that they are violating Article 114-1 of Ukraine’s criminal code, i.e: taking part in the “obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

The ‘obstruction’ that these activists have allegedly been engaging in is their printing and distribution of leaflets and stickers to agitate against mobilisation across various cities including: Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Poltava and Kharkiv. The RFU’s suggestion that Ukrainian soldiers “unite in the so-called soldiers' committees to collectively refuse to participate in combat operations at the front” also came under scrutiny.

One sticker read as follows: “Why should I send my husband to the front and buy him equipment, drones, thermal imagers, while those in power steal?” Similar thoughts must be on the minds of tens of thousands of Ukrainians, which explains why 30,000 people have already joined the RFU’s Telegram channels.

Lies and slander

The RFU has been slandered in the capitalist press as a ‘pro-Kremlin’ organisation / Image: RFU

The RFU has been slandered in the capitalist press as a ‘pro-Kremlin’ organisation, and portrayed as a conspiratorial group of Russian agents working inside Ukraine.

However, this is a complete lie and fabrication. The RFU has put forward an admirable class position on the Ukraine war, rightly declaring it as an imperialist war between Russia and the western imperialists, for which the Ukrainian people are paying in blood.

In October 2023, they clearly explained their position as such:

“It’s clear for every conscious communist that this war is a confrontation between, on one side, a Ukrainian comprador oligarchy regime backed by Western imperialists, and on the other side, a Russian sub-imperialistic regime along with some of its allies. There should be no illusions regarding the so-called ‘National-Liberation War,’ on either side… “Ukraine is led by its oligarchy and still has some remnants of its own subjectivity, but prefers to be absorbed by Western capital rather than Russian. Those who are stronger in this war will ‘milk the cow’ to the very last drop.”

This puts the matter very clearly. Behind the speeches about ‘national sovereignty’ and ‘democracy’ are the cynical desires of the western imperialists to use Ukraine as a pawn for their wider interests. If that comes at the expense of the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, then that is a price they are willing to pay.

Free the political prisoners! End the imperialist war!

Morale has collapsed, and more and more people see that the war is lost / Image: RFU

The Ukrainian regime has its back against the wall. Morale has collapsed, and more and more people see that the war is lost. They want peace, instead of more young men thrown to the front to die for no reason.

That is why the state is cracking down on people telling the truth, like the RFU and activists whom it claims belong to the RFU. We call for the immediate release of all political prisoners, the end to political repression and censorship, and for an end to this war, which is needlessly claiming more lives.

Freedom for Ukrainian anti-war activists!

Solidarity with the working masses of Ukraine!

Kick out the oligarchs!