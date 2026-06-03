7 ways you can help free Ehsan Ali

Almost 90 days since their unjust arrest, Ehsan Ali and other leading members of the Awami Action Committee are still being held on false charges and in dire conditions in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Free Ehsan Ali Campaign is calling for an international day of action, to be held on 4 June. JOIN US outside of Pakistan’s diplomatic missions all over the world!

This escalation of our campaign comes at a vital time. The authorities have launched a widespread crackdown on dissent in the run up to 7 June elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. As part of these attempts to silence the democratic rights of the people of the region, three more supporters of the Awami Action Committee were arrested and later released, although the case against them has not been dismissed.

It is evident that the Pakistani state aims to silence and intimidate any voices speaking out against the plunder and suppression of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, while carrying out sham elections that will have nothing to do with their will or interests.

We will not sit idly by and allow the regime to get away with this. Protests are already being organised for 4 June at dozens of Pakistani embassies and high commissions around the world.

We have made great strides in building our solidarity campaign, which has the backing of global human rights organisations like Amnesty International; prominent politicians like Jeremy Corbyn; and trade unions like the BMA, representing hundreds of thousands of workers. We invite all of our prominent supporters to get in touch and join the protests!

Our last day of action was a huge success, and WITH YOUR HELP we can make this our biggest ever!

1. REPUBLISH AND SHARE this article and our social media posts advertising the day of action as widely as possible.

2. FIND your local Pakistani high commission/embassy here.

3. INVITE OTHERS from your trade union, student union etc. to attend the day of action.

4. FILM AND PHOTOGRAPH the day of action and post on social media, using the hashtags #FreeEhsanAli #ReleaseEhsanAli #HandsOffTheAAC

5. SIGN THE PETITION.

6. For those in Britain, EMAIL YOUR MP asking them to sign the Early Day Motion in support of Ehsan Ali.

7. GET IN TOUCH at contact@pakistansolidarity.org to let us know where you are planning to attend.