Revolutionary school in Paris: an unprecedented success!

On 22 and 23 November, more than 110 people gathered in Paris for this year's Revolutionary School to discuss the most urgent problems of our time.

[Originally published on marxiste.org, website of Parti Communiste Révolutionnaire, French section of the RCI]

This school reached far beyond Paris: around twenty comrades from Caen, Bourges, Nantes, and Strasbourg were also in attendance, as well as a comrade from our American section, the Revolutionary Communists of America.

Organised by the Paris branches of the Revolutionary Communist Party (PCR), this weekend of training took place against a backdrop of worldwide upheaval: rising tensions between rival imperialisms, political crises, but also revolutionary mobilisations across a whole series of countries. As many comrades pointed out throughout the weekend, only Marxism can provide the theoretical basis for navigating such turmoil. This school was therefore very timely!

Where is France going?

Comrade Gabriel Vergne opened the proceedings with a powerful presentation on the prospects for French capitalism. He discussed the profound crisis of the regime, particularly since the early parliamentary elections in July 2024. Faced with political instability, the French bourgeoisie is divided between the need to intensify austerity attacks on workers and youth, and, on the other hand, the fear of provoking a large-scale social movement.

The ‘Bloquons tout’ movement – which was sabotaged by the reformist leaders of the labour movement – was only a foretaste of the colossal struggles that are brewing. It was therefore an essential discussion to arm activists and help them understand – and explain – the current situation.

Next, Jules Legendre outlined the history of French imperialism in Africa and how France’s colonial domination of the continent was transformed during the 20th century into more indirect – but equally brutal – economic and political domination. Today, new imperialist powers are competing with French imperialism in Africa, which has now been driven out of a whole series of countries, such as Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali.

Nevertheless, French imperialism continues to exploit and oppress entire countries, while subjecting workers in France to a barrage of austerity measures. The struggle to overthrow it is therefore a common struggle by the working class on both sides of the Mediterranean.

The end of the day was devoted to a discussion on fascism, introduced by comrade Pietro S. With the National Rally (RN) on the verge of power, many young people, concerned about its success, are questioning its nature. Pietro explained that the RN, whilst a reactionary bourgeois party, is not a fascist party.

Given the enormous social weight of the working class and the current dynamics of the class struggle, the establishment of a fascist regime is not on the agenda in France in the short term. That said, the intimidation and attacks carried out by fascist groups are already a threat to which the labour movement must respond.

In defence of Marxism

The second day began with a discussion entitled ‘In defence of Marxism’, introduced by Jérôme Métellus. The aim of this talk was to respond to the numerous attempts to ‘revise’ Marxism, particularly in academic circles. Jérôme revisited the three fundamental, constituent parts of Marxism: dialectical materialism, historical materialism, and Marxist economics. During the discussion, various comrades spoke to demonstrate the vitality of these ideas, using various examples to illustrate how they still apply today.

The last session of the school focused on the theme of ‘class, party and leadership’. Comrade Guillaume Eudeline emphasised the urgency of building a revolutionary party, firmly rooted in the working class and armed with the revolutionary ideas of Marxism. This was the key to the victory of the Russian masses in 1917, who had such a party: the Bolshevik Party of Lenin and Trotsky.

Only implacable firmness in principles and equal flexibility in tactics can avoid the two pitfalls of opportunism and ultra-leftism. Several comrades illustrated the tragic consequences of the absence of a party sufficiently prepared to intervene in a revolutionary situation: in May 1968 in France, in Germany between 1918 and 1923, and in Spain during the civil war of the 1930s.

In his conclusion, Guillaume asked all participants a question: ‘Who wants to actively participate in the overthrow of capitalism?’ All hands in the room immediately shot up! Eight people have already joined the PCR in the wake of the school, and a dozen other participants have been invited to attend the next meetings of our branches.

As a clear sign of the enthusiasm generated by this school, sales of the political material produced by the PCR and our international publishing house, Wellred Books, reached a new record. We made nearly €800 in sales, more than €500 of which was from books!

There is no doubt that this revolutionary school was the most successful ever organised in Paris. All the comrades came out of it fired up, ready to redouble their efforts in the building of the Revolutionary Communist International in France!