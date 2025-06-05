Revolutionary Communists of America congress: building a Bolshevik training ground

460 communists gathered in Philadelphia on May 31 and June 1, 2025, for the Second National Congress of the Revolutionary Communists of America. Delegates from 33 cities were present, with visitors from several dozen more. Every major region of the United States was represented, from Seattle to Atlanta, New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to Dallas. The Congress was also thrilled to have guests from Canada and Quebec, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as the International Secretariat of the Revolutionary Communist International in London.

[Originally published at communistusa.org]

The mood throughout the weekend was electric, as delegates discussed the rapidly evolving political situation and exchanged experiences building the party. This Congress was a success in every way: the political level was unmatched, and the attendance, book sales, and financial collection were all the largest in the organization’s history.

One comrade from Washington, DC, attending a Party Congress for the first time, remarked:

"It’s one thing to be a part of the party and feel like you’re part of something, and it’s another to come to the Congress and see all the comrades from across the world, talk to them, get their perspectives, and be able to actually see, physically, that we are a part of something huge. It’s been great. It makes me so much more proud to be a communist, to be part of the RCA and RCI."

Delegates discussed the rapidly evolving political situation and exchanged experiences building the party / Image: RCA

A world turned upside down

The Congress began with a discussion on World Perspectives, introduced by Fred Weston of the International Secretariat of the RCI.

“We are living through a major turning point in world history. That is evident by everything we see today,” Fred said. He explained that the current world situation is characterized by tectonic, epoch-defining shifts in world relations—along the lines of 1914, 1945, or 2008.

The post-World War II world order—built when the US was the world’s undisputed imperialist superpower—is unraveling before our eyes. Now, American imperialism is in relative decline, and China and Russia have emerged as formidable imperialist rivals.

These changes have been decades in the making, and the reelection of Donald Trump is serving to accelerate them. All of this has massive political, economic, social, and military implications, and will provoke class struggle and social explosions around the world in the coming years.

Burdened by billions of dollars of debt, the ruling class must attack the working class. As Fred explained:

"What is the program of the ruling class globally? The huge growth of the debt means they have no other option but to attack and try to cut it. At the same time, they have to cut the cost of labor in each country if they’re going to be competitive. It’s a program of war against the working class. The problem is this: you provoke this working class to mobilize, and once it starts to mobilize, it will discover actually how powerful it is."

Delegates spoke on a wide range of topics, from the recent mass movement in Serbia, to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, to the political and economic crises in Germany, France, and Britain, and beyond. The conclusion of the discussion was crystal clear: the urgent need to build the Revolutionary Communist International.

Where is America going?

On Saturday afternoon, the Congress held a discussion on US imperialism, introduced by John Peterson, Executive Editor of The Communist. Picking up from the previous session, the discussion highlighted many consequences of US imperialism’s decay.

The American ruling class has been caught off guard by its sudden decline. As John described:

"Through their arrogance, they’ve pushed Russia and China together, and they’re facing a major strategic defeat in Ukraine. They didn’t foresee China’s meteoric rise as a major world power. Nor did they take seriously the rise of BRICS, ASEAN, the GCC, or other alternatives to US-dominated globalization. And now they’re short-circuiting, and very few of them are able to accept or recognize or admit this new reality."

While the “soft left” weeps over the election of Trump, Marxists are not demoralized in the slightest because we understand what Trumpism really represents. There is no rising tide of fascism, no Bonapartist military-police dictatorship, and no fundamental “shift to the right” in US society. On the contrary, there is enormous class anger fermenting in US society, but due to the utter spinelessness of the so-called “left,” Trump has been able to tap into this anger—for now. But he will be unable to deliver on his promises, and the ground will be prepared for a dramatic swing to the left at a certain stage.

While the “soft left” weeps over the election of Trump, Marxists are not demoralized in the slightest because we understand what Trumpism really represents / Image: RCA

In an extensive discussion, delegates covered topics ranging from the political consequences of austerity to the US’s industrial weakness compared to China, to the political significance of events like the 2020 George Floyd uprising, the self-immolation of Aaron Bushnell, and the widespread sympathy for Luigi Mangione. Everywhere we look, we see symptoms of the molecular process of revolution developing in US society.

At the end of the session, Congress voted unanimously to pass the amended draft US perspectives document, Where is America Going?.

Fred Weston then gave an inspiring report on the work of the Revolutionary Communist International, which has made enormous strides forward over the past two years. The Congress then held a rousing and record-breaking financial appeal, with comrades digging deep to make sacrifices and blowing past the target.

This was followed by an evening of energized camaraderie as comrades recapped the day and shared their enthusiasm for studying Marxist theory and building the RCA.

The Congress discussed and unanimously approved a resolution on Communists and the Trade Unions / Image: RCA

Communists and the trade unions

On Sunday morning, the Congress discussed and unanimously approved a resolution on Communists and the Trade Unions—a topic many new comrades have asked about in recent years, as support for trade unions among the American working class has reached record highs. The discussion was introduced by Tom Trottier of the RCA Executive Committee.

As communists, we are wholeheartedly in favor of organizing the working class into trade unions. Unions are a key form of organized self-defense for the working class, and union jobs generally provide higher wages and better conditions than nonunion jobs. But the unions must have a militant, class-struggle leadership in order to be truly effective, especially as the crisis of capitalism intensifies.

As Tom explained:

"In the post-World War II boom, when profits were growing, when industry was expanding, the capitalists could afford to give a few crumbs to the workers. They’re not in that situation today. It’s going to take a much larger fight."

The unions cannot be turned into fighting organizations without a serious strategy. The RCA aspires to become a point of reference for class-struggle politics in the United States, including within the unions. To achieve that, our immediate priority must be to recruit and train solid Marxist cadres from among the radicalized youth, which will give us the basis to build organized teams of communists in the unions in the coming years.

The era of world socialist revolution has returned—and we are committed to seeing it through to victory / Image: RCA

What kind of party are the Revolutionary Communists of America building?

In the final session of the weekend, the Congress discussed and unanimously voted to approve an organizational resolution titled, “What Kind of Party Are the Revolutionary Communists of America Building?”

The RCA was founded last year to gather and train the communist youth of America. The goal of this resolution was to arm comrades with a deeper understanding of the methods and strategy of Bolshevism. Clarity on our long-term goals and the concrete plans for achieving them will allow the party to recruit the first 10,000 members in the years ahead.

Antonio Balmer, managing editor of The Communist, gave a brief history of the Russian revolutionary movement and explained the central arguments of Lenin’s masterpiece on the question of party building: What Is To Be Done?

The RCA was founded last year to gather and train the communist youth of America / Image: RCA

In order to build up a mass force capable of channeling the struggle of the working class in a revolutionary direction, we will need to train hundreds and eventually thousands more cadres—a disciplined, professional network of revolutionaries imbued with a thorough grasp of the theory and program of Marxism.

As Antonio explained:

"If you want a force that’s powerful and yet flexible and agile, something that’s steadfast, that’s not going to break apart when it gets tested under the strain of events, then you need to build it out of a special material, and that’s people who understand how history unfolds, the laws of history, and their role in that process. And that’s exactly what the Bolsheviks achieved."

This is the initial foundation that makes it possible for the party to eventually win the support of millions.

Using various practical examples such as the general staff of a professional army, or the team of experts needed to manage a large-scale emergency response like a wildfire or other natural disaster, Antonio explained the general features of a cadre organization. It was the steeling of the cadres—above all, an ideological training in Marxism—that produced effective Bolshevik agitators and propagandists. This is what allowed Lenin’s party to grow from 8,000 to 400,000 members in the space of a few months during the 1917 Revolution and to successfully lead the working class to power.

Today, the RCA is using similar methods to train the general staff of a future American edition of the October Revolution.

The Congress concluded with an exuberant rendition of The Internationale and Bandiera Rossa / Image: RCA

Prepare for revolution!

After closing comments from Fred Weston and an exuberant rendition of The Internationale and Bandiera Rossa, comrades held a communist march through downtown Philadelphia, under the banner “Down with Trump and the Democrats!”

In the spirit of the march that followed the 2024 Founding Congress, the comrades of the RCA then took to the streets of Philadelphia. Winding past Liberty Hall and other landmarks of the First American Revolution, the march was energetic yet disciplined and drew lots of attention. In the years ahead, hundreds of communists marching with red flags will be a common sight in every major American city.

Beyond the formal Congress discussions, countless discussions among comrades occurred throughout the weekend during lunches, breaks, and socials. Everyone was eager to discuss politics and hear about the work of the RCA from their comrades in other cities.

A comrade from New York City who joined last fall said, “The amount I’ve learned to understand the world in the past 10 months has just been mind-blowing to me, and to see all of that happening to hundreds of other communists from around the country is such a good experience.”

Many comrades remarked on the party’s evident political maturation and numerical growth since last year’s RCA Congress. From May 2023 to May 2025, the organization has more than doubled in membership. In fact, the RCA has been inundated with more new recruits than we can properly absorb. In response to this, the party has been firmly focused on Marxist political education at all levels. The results were visible at the Second Congress—both in the political discussions as well as in the $28,000 sold in books and booklets throughout the weekend!

Comrades left the Congress brimming with enthusiasm and determination to build the Revolutionary Communists of America. In a world of pessimism and social decay, the Marxists in the RCI understand what is being prepared. The relative political stability of the past 80 years is finished. The era of world socialist revolution has returned—and we are committed to seeing it through to victory.