RCI comrades around the world say: hands off Venezuela!

Since 3 January and US imperialism’s criminal assault on Venezuela, comrades of the Revolutionary Communist International have been out on the streets and in the media, emphasising that only the organised resistance of the working class has the power to put an end to imperialism.

Comrades have mobilised around the world, both attending and organising emergency protests to put forward the communist position.

This message has evidently struck a chord internationally. News outlets have interviewed or reported on our comrades’ activities in a number of countries, including Britain, Denmark, Hungary, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, and the USA.

Attendance at these demonstrations has been variable. The largest mobilisations have been seen across Latin America, most notably in Colombia, where Trump’s menacing intentions have been made abundantly clear.

The Revolutionary Communist International will continue to attend and organise demonstrations in defence of Venezuela. We share below a number of reports, images and videos from our recent activities internationally.

USA

Comrades of the Revolutionary Communists of America participated in Hands Off Venezuela protests in 17 different cities: New York; Philadelphia; Washington D.C.; Minneapolis; St. Louis; Columbia; Missouri; Los Angeles; Houston; Dallas; Phoenix; Atlanta; New Orleans; Columbia, South Carolina; San Diego; Raleigh; Portland, Maine; Akron, Ohio; Seattle; and New Brunswick, New Jersey.

While the protests were relatively small, those in attendance were in broad agreement with the reactionary role of US imperialism, the hypocrisy of their use of ‘democracy,’ and that actions such as these will only lead to further crises in Latin America, around the world, and here at home.

Our presence was notable in many protests. In Philadelphia, our comrades boldly led the crowd’s chants, while also taking the time to explain the Bolivarian Revolution and the role of Hugo Chávez.

Multiple comrades gave interviews to journalists, including Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

Colombia

The demonstrations on 7 January filled the squares of the country's main cities in defence of national sovereignty. The militant atmosphere and broad popular participation expressed a clear willingness to resist, fuelled by the regional situation and the rejection of any attempt at imperialist intervention.

Colombia Marxista participated in demonstrations in Bogotá, Villavicencio and Bucaramanga, with 13 comrades and about six supporters of the RCI. In Bogotá, around 150 flyers were distributed and approximately 90,000 pesos-worth of literature (about US$24) was sold. In addition, comrades met 10 people interested in joining the RCI, and one new member was recruited.

Mexico

In Mexico, we have been active in more than 10 cities across the country, mobilising more than 70 comrades in various marches and rallies.

In Mexico City, we attended the rally held at the US Embassy on Saturday, 3 January, following the bombing of Caracas. We were also present at the march called a day later in the centre of the capital, with around 30 comrades marching through the streets of the city.

We have joined the small demonstrations in the rest of the country. In Baja California Sur, comrades appeared in the local media, presenting our political positions.

Brazil

Comrades of RCI-Brazil participated in demonstrations against Trump’s aggression in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Florianópolis and Juiz de Fora.

Across the country, comrades attended demonstrations, handed out hundreds of leaflets, and gave bold internationalist speeches condemning the complicity of the Brazilian government in US military operations such as the US Southern Command. One comrade’s speech in São Paulo quickly reached over 15,000 views on social media, showing the appetite for a revolutionary response to US aggression in Latin America.

Britain

Comrades of the Revolutionary Communist Party in Britain attended demonstrations across the country, including: London, Cardiff, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Keir Starmer is lying. He is following the interests of British imperialism, which has always supported the US in its relentless pursuit of regime change in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/cJggDq3MoI — Fiona Lali (@fiona_lali) January 6, 2026

Over 100 comrades of the RCP came out in London alone, making us the largest organised group in attendance by far. A number of comrades gave fiery speeches, with many being picked up by local news outlets and proving popular on social media.

Canada

At short notice, comrades across the Canadian section of the RCI attended protests against US imperialism and in solidarity with Venezuela. Across the section we took part in at least nine protests, and in the cities where we have the largest presence we met 16 people interested in joining, sold 42 papers, and mobilized 63 comrades and supporters.

We used our paper's back cover, which states ‘Hands off Latin America’, as well as our anti-war banners and our communist flags, to stand out as an organised communist force in the protests. Comrades in Montreal and Victoria had the opportunity to start chants denouncing imperialism and these were well received.

Denmark

In Denmark, we called demonstrations in Aarhus and Odense, and were the main organisers of the demonstration in Copenhagen. Our comrades were the largest organised force at all of these demonstrations, which were quite small in size, with 45 comrades in Copenhagen, 20 in Aarhus and 13 in Odense. In Copenhagen, a Mexican news outlet took some pictures and reported on our presence.

We have also taken the initiative to call demonstrations in all major cities across the country, along with a group of left-wing organisations. Our comrades will play the leading role in organising most of these.

Sweden

In Gothenburg, we participated in two solidarity demonstrations, one being a combined Palestine/Venezuela demonstration with over a hundred participants. Our comrades were asked to lead the demonstration with their Hands Off Venezuela banner.

In Stockholm we organised a rally of 18 people outside the US embassy. The weekly Palestine demonstration in Stockholm has been transformed into a Palestine/Venezuela demonstration, and we will be participating this Saturday.

In Umeå, the darkness and the freezing cold of -27 degrees Celsius did not stop the Venezuelan solidarity rally of 35 people, where our comrades spoke.

As the new semester starts, we are organising solidarity meetings in the universities of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Umeå, and more.

Italy

In Italy, comrades have held a series of meetings across the country, open to both members and those interested in joining the RCI, to discuss the communist position on the US’s attack on Venezuela. These meetings were successful, attracting a layer of people interested in our ideas.

Comrades quickly produced a four-page flyer opposing imperialist intervention in Venezuela, which has been distributed in schools, universities, workplaces, public areas, and at demonstrations in a number of cities across the country.

Austria

Comrades of the RCI in Austria participated in demonstrations across the country, including in Vienna, Innsbruck, Bregenz, Graz and Dornbirn.

In our public speeches, we demanded the immediate release of kidnapped President Maduro and Cilia Flores. We highlighted the bellicose mood of all the imperialists worldwide and the decisive role of the masses in defeating the warmongers and exploiters. We sold at least 50 papers in these demonstrations and accounted for at least 10 percent of those participating.

France

The French section of the Revolutionary Communist International participated in rallies organised in support of Venezuela, notably in Paris, where around 1,000 people gathered. Comrades took to the stage to speak, and were very well received when putting forward the communist approach to fighting imperialism.

Spain

The RCI in the Spanish State mobilised across the country, including in Madrid, the Basque Country, and Catalonia. Comrades emphasised the need for an internationalist response in the face of US aggression.

Portugal

The RCI in Portugal took the initiative – together with other organisations – to schedule a demonstration for Sunday, 4 January. The protest was small but still managed to attract some bystanders, and on Monday we attended a larger protest organised by CPPC (Portuguese Council for Peace and Cooperation), with around 1,500 present.

After the end of the main speeches, a new protest began, mainly led by our comrades, with an open mic that began with a speech by one of our comrades. Our radical slogans, linking imperialism to the class struggle, spread like wildfire. Our banner at the centre of the demonstration read ‘Peace between peoples, war between classes’.

Belgium

Hours after the attack against Venezuela, 200 people gathered in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Brussels. Members of the Hands Off Venezuela campaign were present. The next day, some 500 people protested in front of the US embassy. Here again, HOV campaigners and the Revolutionary Communist Organisation – the Belgian section of the RCI – were present.

We have decided to launch a postering campaign and hold open meetings to discuss the way forward in the struggle against imperialism.

Netherlands

RCI comrades in the Netherlands joined a protest of a few hundred people at the US Consulate in Amsterdam, organised on Sunday, 4 January, by a coalition of anti-imperialist organisations. One comrade carrying a Hands off Venezuela banner was prominent throughout media coverage of the demonstration, and another comrade was interviewed by the SBS6 TV-channel, where he explained the need to oppose US imperialism, especially in countries that are traditionally the closest US allies, like the Netherlands.

Ireland

The turnout for the protest in Dublin was around a hundred people. We raised slogans like ‘Hands of Venezuela!’ and ‘Down with US imperialism!’ which were great for catching people's attention and certainly set us apart as the boldest group there since we were the only ones looking to draw people into the protest. Almost everyone we spoke to was appalled by the US’s actions and, because we could clearly explain our perspective that the US is looking to reassert its interests in Latin America, they were very receptive to what we were saying.

Poland

In Poland, solidarity demonstrations with Venezuela took place in Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław and Poznań, and we took part in all of them. We then organised our own demonstration, which attracted several people interested in hearing our perspective. In all of these demonstrations, we managed to sell a number of papers, meet people interested in joining the RCI, and on some occasions, we were able to hold speeches outlining our position.

One of our comrades managed to give an interview that was published in local media outlets, emphasising that we oppose the imperialist aggression of the United States against Venezuela and highlighting the hypocrisy of so-called ‘international law’.

Bulgaria

Six comrades attended a small protest called in defence of Maduro and against American imperialism in front of the US embassy. We had a flyer with the RCI’s position, distinguishing ourselves from the Stalinist or liberal objections to the US attacks. We met two people interested in the RCI.

Hungary

In Hungary, there has been one protest in defence of Venezuela so far. It was a very small protest organised by a liberal political figure, with a maximum of 200 people attending, outside the US embassy in Budapest. Seven comrades and one supporter of the RCI in Hungary attended. Our placards and slogans proved popular, and four news outlets interviewed our comrades. After the protest, we met two people who are interested in the RCI, who have been contacted about joining.

Finland

The RCI in Finland, Vallankumoukselliset Kommunistit, attended an anti-imperialist demonstration in central Helsinki on 6 October. Our ideas gained traction and we sold around 10 papers. We met four people interested in our organisation, who are now in discussions about joining.

The six comrades of the Finnish RCI present at this demonstration of hundreds were the only ones to raise slogans connected to the struggle against capitalism and the role of the working class. One comrade very successfully gave the first speech on the open mic, and boldly putting forward communist class struggle positions to the crowd.

Taiwan

After Trump ordered the military invasion of Venezuela, the Northern branch of The Spark – the RCI in Taiwan – immediately began organising an in-person event. We successfully mobilised more than a dozen comrades and supporters, alongside members of Tunghai Engineering Society, to participate in a demonstration outside Taipei Main Station.

Passers-by stopped to listen, record videos, and join in chanting slogans. At the conclusion of the event, we sang ‘El Pueblo Unido Jamás Será Vencido’. Among the onlookers, someone shouted to us, “Long live the people!”

Japan

Immediately after the RCI statement on Trump's attack was published, a Japanese translation was produced and shared amongst comrades, supporters and on social media. Four comrades and supporters of the RCI mobilised for a demonstration in Tokyo outside the US embassy, printing fifty leaflets and distributing them at the demonstration itself and at the nearby train station. Another two RCI supporters attended a small demonstration of around ninety people in Osaka, handing out leaflets and joining the other protestors in singing ‘El Pueblo Unido Jamás Será Vencido’.

Pakistan

Comrades across Pakistan took to social media to express solidarity and explain the communist approach to ending imperialism in Venezuela and beyond.