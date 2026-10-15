[Podcast] Reports from the front line – Spain, France and Germany

Europe is the weak link of world capitalism. From Madrid to Paris to Berlin, young people and workers are on the move.

In this special episode of Against the Stream, we talk to comrades of the Revolutionary Communist International on the ground in Spain, France, and Germany about what’s happening, and about the huge potential for building the forces of communism.

Today’s youth have grown up with nothing but war and crisis. As Marx explained, it’s the real conditions of society that shape consciousness. So it’s no surprise that many are reaching revolutionary conclusions on their own.

Class questions are coming to the fore everywhere. A decade ago, protests were often framed as calls for ‘more democracy’, or for voting in a different government. Those illusions are gone. On the streets of Spain, tens of thousands are chanting ‘Esto es lucha de clases, no podemos hacer las paces’ [this is class struggle, we cannot make peace] and ‘Los invasores son los inversores’ [the invaders are the investors].

Whilst the causes of these youth-led movements vary from country to country, the same host of issues are present everywhere: militarism, racism, police violence, housing, Palestine, and the climate crisis. Together they’re feeding a revolutionary mood across the continent.

Europe’s rulers have no way out. With inflation rising and governments buried in debt, they can’t keep the economy stable without provoking social and political upheaval. Years of austerity, decay, and inequality have built up the pressure, and now it’s bursting out.

New episodes of Against the Stream every Thursday at 6pm London time on YouTube.