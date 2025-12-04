[Podcast] Zarah Sultana calls for nationalising British economy + Trump plots coup in Venezuela

This week, in Britain, Your Party – led by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana – held its inaugural conference. Zarah Sultana spoke there about not only taxing the rich, but of nationalising the entire economy! What does this development signify? And what would it take for Your Party to pose a real threat to capitalism in Britain?

Meanwhile, amid a growing dispute within the US government over strikes on alleged drug-running vessels, Donald Trump announced that he will soon authorise military action against targets inside Venezuela. What lies behind this latest act of imperialist bullying and escalation? And what consequences would a new war have on the global situation?

In this episode of Against the Stream, Jorge Martín and Hamid Alizadeh explore these questions and outline the communist perspective on them.

Against the Stream is the Marxist current-affairs podcast of the Revolutionary Communist International. New episodes air every Thursday at 6pm GMT on YouTube.

Reading list

Britain: Gary, Jeremy, and the super-rich – how do we make the billionaires pay for this crisis? – Adam Booth

French lessons: what Corbyn can learn from Mitterrand's mistakes – New Statesman

US imperialism and Latin America: Trump threatens war on Venezuela – Against the Stream

The High Stakes in Venezuela – The Wall Street Journal