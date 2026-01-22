[Podcast] Trump’s war against Europe and the Minneapolis rising

Donald Trump has bulldozed his way into 2026. Now, he has put the acquisition of Greenland at the top of his new year’s wishlist, sending the Europeans into panic and jeopardising trans-Atlantic relations even further.

Why does Trump want Greenland? What would such a prospect mean for Europe on the world stage? And how are Trump’s actions abroad tied to the crisis at home, where the ICE murder of Renee Good has sparked an explosive movement.

In this episode of our Marxist current affairs podcast, Against the Stream, Jorge Martín and Hamid Alizadeh discuss these questions and more, highlighting the underlying capitalist crisis that is driving all of these disasters.

New episodes of Against the Stream air every Thursday at 6pm GMT on YouTube.

Reading list:

Greenland:

American imperialism increases pressure to take over Greenland – Marxist.com

Europe condemns Trump’s ‘new colonialism’ as Greenland crisis grows – The Guardian

Howard Lutnick: Why the Trump administration is going to Davos – FT

ICE:

Anti-ICE Rage Surges in Minnesota—Prepare for a General Strike! – Marxist.com