[Podcast] The Ruling Class Has No Answer – Does the Left?

The Iran war has set off a cascade of crises which are working their way through the world economy. Oil reserves are at a twenty-year low, inflation is rising, bond yields are spiking, and the IMF is warning of a worldwide slump. But is there a way out on a capitalist basis?

In this week's Against the Stream, Hamid Alizadeh and Niklas Albin Svensson examine four of the proposed solutions for the crisis: the defence of the liberal world order, protectionism and nationalism, Modern Monetary Theory, and a planned economy.

They explain why free trade and protectionism both lead to crises, that MMT cannot resolve a problem rooted in production by tweaking the circulation of money, and why a democratically planned economy is not utopia but the only rational way to organise the world's resources.

New episodes of Against the Stream every Thursday at 6pm GMT on YouTube.

Reading list

The economic consequences of the war in Iran – Niklas Albin Svensson

Marxism vs Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) – Adam Booth

⁠Draft of an Article on Friedrich List's book – Karl Marx

⁠On the Question of Free Trade: Preface – Frederick Engels