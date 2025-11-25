[Podcast] How the Greek Revolution was betrayed: a complete timeline

A decade ago, Greece became the epicentre of a political earthquake. Brutal EU and IMF-imposed austerity measures provoked a revolutionary struggle by workers and youth, who vested their hopes in the left-wing SYRIZA government to take on the institutions of European capitalism. But in the end, these reformist leaders prepared a betrayal. What are the lessons of Greece that must be learned for the class struggle today?

In this episode of the Spectre of Communism podcast, Francesco Merli, leading member of the Revolutionary Communist International, takes us step-by-step through the whole process, beginning with the impact of the financial crisis of 2008 that saw Greece’s creditors inflicting economic warfare against the country. Francesco explains that the Greek workers and youth did not take this lying down, launching multiple back-to-back general strikes over the course of seven years, before finally electing SYRIZA on a radical reformist programme in 2015.

Francesco explains how SYRIZA initially leaned on their mass base of support and pledged not to back down in negotiations with the Troika (the European Central Bank, European Commission and IMF). But the European capitalists understood that if Greece was given any latitude on its debt obligations, it could provoke a political and economic cascade that would threaten their entire system, and so implacably sought to make an example of Greece.

Lacking any plan to escalate the struggle, SYRIZA’s leader Alexis Tsipras eventually signed the dotted line on a rotten bailout and austerity package virtually identical to one that had already been overwhelmingly rejected in a public referendum. This dealt a terrible blow from which Greece has still not fully recovered.

Today, class fighters around the world continue to draw inspiration from the heroism and fighting spirit that the Greek people displayed over this long struggle. We point to the experience of the SYRIZA government as a concrete illustration of the betrayal inherent in reformism. The lessons of Greece are invaluable for the victory of the future European and world revolution!

Works cited

‘Lessons from Greece’, In Defence of Marxism magazine, Issue 50, Summer 2025, Arturo Rodriguez

‘The class struggle in Greece’, Alan Woods

‘Tsipras addresses American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce’, Tovima

‘Greece: SYRIZA leaders preparing for government – what is the next step?’, Fred Weston and Stamatis Karagiannopoulos

‘Greece: Historic victory of left - First time in history a party with roots in Communist movement wins elections’, Communist Tendency of Syriza

‘SYRIZA in power, the crisis and the Greek revolution’, Marie Frederiksen

‘Why Greek Exit From The Euro Would Be A Very Bad Idea’, Frances Coppola, Forbes

‘Greece: No surrender to the Troika!’, Fred Weston

‘Greece: A troika by any other name would smell as rotten’, Jorge Martin

‘Greece: The moment of decision’, Alan Woods

‘Varoufakis’ mission “to save European capitalism from itself”’, Fred Weston

‘Greek default approaching – what next?’, Fred Weston

‘Greek crisis: the only way to break with austerity is to break with capitalism’, Jorge Martin

‘Greece: Great workers victory for the NO: A mandate for revolutionary resistance – not for new Memorandum agreements’, Communist Tendency of Syriza

‘“OXI to Osborne!”: youth say NO to Tory cuts!’, Joe Attard

‘Greece: government's proposals to the Troika turning OXI into YES’, Jorge Martin

‘Greece: a humiliating capitulation which will not work’, Jorge Martin