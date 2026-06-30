[Podcast] How did Mao and Stalin fight against imperialism?

Imperialism threatens humanity. Our burning task is to overthrow it – but how? Many revolutionaries have turned to Mao and Stalin for answers, as they are associated with the biggest blows to imperialism in world history: the Russian and Chinese revolutions. But did Stalin and Mao really fight imperialism? And what would we have done differently? These are the questions we set out to answer in the latest episode of Spectre of Communism.

As communists, we aim to learn the lessons of the past in order to conquer the future. In the 20th century, no lessons are more important and controversial than those of Stalinism and Maoism. On the one hand, they are associated with anti-imperialist liberation struggles. On the other, they are accused of betraying and undermining those same struggles in their own interests.

Brushing aside the vicious lies and attacks of the capitalists, who use Stalin and Mao to slander communism in general, we can contrast their foreign policy with that of Lenin and Trotsky.

In 1919, Lenin and Trotsky set up the Third (Communist) International. Against the moribund Second International, in which almost all of its national sections had supported their own capitalist class in the First World War, the Third was a school of communism, training revolutionaries worldwide in the strategy and tactics of socialist revolution.

For them, the Russian Revolution was only the opening act of the world socialist revolution, which could only be completed with the overthrow of imperialism across the planet.

On the other hand, in 1924, Stalin came out with his theory of Socialism in One Country. By 1943, he had dissolved the Communist International, as a concession to his wartime imperialist allies.

Unlike Lenin, his policy was not revolutionary proletarian internationalism, but nationalism based on the interests of the caste of bureaucrats at the helm of the USSR. They didn’t want revolutionary convulsions, but to enjoy their privileges in peace, which meant holding back revolutions and reaching agreements with the imperialists. For this reason, the Stalinists strangled the Spanish Revolution, crushed the Hungarian and Czech uprisings, and were the first to recognise the state of Israel, among many other crimes against the world working class.

Similarly, Mao modelled himself on the Stalinist USSR and also put the interests of the Chinese state bureaucracy above the interests of the world working class. Rather than giving assistance to anti-imperialist movements that broke out across the world, Mao found himself on the side of US imperialism in helping to crush revolutions in Bangladesh, Angola and Chile.

But weren't they doing what was necessary in difficult circumstances? Didn't the USSR win the Second World War and build a superpower? Didn't Mao defeat Chiang Kai-shek and the Japanese?

Tune in to this month’s episode to hear Daniel Morley, member of the Executive Committee of the Revolutionary Communist Party, answer these questions and more.