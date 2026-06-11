[Podcast] Could America go Communist?

Five hundred days of Trump in power, and what has been achieved? No more forever wars – except there is a war. The biggest paychecks in history – except hundreds of millions of Americans say the cost of living is the worst they can remember. No wonder thirty-four percent of young Americans now hold a favourable view of communism.

In this week's episode of Against the Stream, Victor Murray and Fred Weston take stock of Trump's second term so far, discuss the shifting consciousness of the American working class, and how communists need to fill the vacuum on the left.

The episode traces the roots of Trump's appeal to the long-term decline of US capitalism, the betrayals of the Democrats, and the lessons of lesser-evilism in Italy and asks: with Minneapolis, Mamdani, and the growing RCA, is a genuine revolutionary alternative beginning to take shape in the belly of the beast?

New episodes of Against the Stream every Thursday at 6pm GMT on YouTube.

Recommended reading

Lesser-evilism, Italian style – and how it destroyed the left – Fred Weston

Italy: Meloni becomes lame duck premier after referendum defeat – Fred Weston

The RCA’s third national congress: preparing for the next American revolution – Revolutionary Communists of America