[Podcast] Class war in the USA: the untold story – part one (1877-1938) Share TweetMass strikes; gun battles with scabs, cops and Pinkertons; revolutionary communists on the picket lines. This is the real history of the American labor movement that Donald Trump and Elon Musk don’t want you to hear.While often presented as a bastion of reaction, the United States has a long and rich history of class struggle. In this first episode of a two-part series, Fred Weston joins Joe Attard to uncover the lessons from this first epoch of the American labor movement: 1877-1938. (NOTE: The New Deal will be covered next episode).