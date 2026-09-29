[Podcast] Class war in the USA: the untold story – part one (1877-1938)

Mass strikes; gun battles with scabs, cops and Pinkertons; revolutionary communists on the picket lines. This is the real history of the American labor movement that Donald Trump and Elon Musk don’t want you to hear.

While often presented as a bastion of reaction, the United States has a long and rich history of class struggle. In this first episode of a two-part series, Fred Weston joins Joe Attard to uncover the lessons from this first epoch of the American labor movement: 1877-1938. (NOTE: The New Deal will be covered next episode).