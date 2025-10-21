Participate in our Arabic-language Revolutionary Communist School this week!

The revolutionary communists of North Africa and the Middle East are proud to announce the upcoming Arabic-language Revolutionary Communist School from 24 to 26 October!

To the workers and youth of the region: you look around and see nothing but crises – the climate crisis, wars, unemployment, poverty, and all the miseries produced by capitalism in its final stage of decay.

You feel anger and the desire to change things, yet at the same time you find yourselves overwhelmed by helplessness and confusion, asking: why is the world like this? Is there an alternative?

You see the working class and youth around the world rising courageously in struggle – despite repression and bloodshed – often succeeding in toppling governments. But in the end, their struggles seem to vanish into thin air. Nothing fundamentally changes – only the names and faces of those in charge – while the same policies of austerity, exploitation, plunder, and repression continue. You ask yourselves: is there hope for victory?

Workers and youth: yes, there is an alternative, and there is hope for victory! It is the revolutionary communist alternative. But changing the world requires, first and foremost, understanding it – knowing the laws that govern society and history. As Lenin said: “Without revolutionary theory, there can be no revolutionary movement.”

That is why we call on you to take part in the Revolutionary Communist School 2025, which we will hold on 24, 25, and 26 October.

Revolutionary knowledge is the sharpest weapon in the hands of the working class to change the world and build socialism in our lifetime!

During these three days of discussion and study, infused with revolutionary enthusiasm, we will tackle the fundamental pillars of Marxist theory:

World Perspectives

Historical and Dialectical Materialism

Marxist Economics

Marxism and the State

The history of the Revolutionary Communist International and the heroic legacy of our internationalist comrade and founder of our movement, Ted Grant.

Join us and register here.