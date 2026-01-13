Pakistan: successful winter Communist School and Communist Festival held in Karachi!

Towards the last days of the turbulent year 2025, the Inqalabi Communist Party (Revolutionary Communist Party, RCP) organised a three day ‘Central Communist School’ (Winter 2025) from 19 to 21 December, and a one day ‘Communist Festival’ on 18 December in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, in which more than 250 comrades participated.

Revolutionary communists from far-flung regions across the country participated in the school and festival along with many young revolutionaries and workers from all parts of Karachi.

At present, the masses in Pakistan are facing the worst economic conditions in their history. Living standards are in constant decline. Alongside this, environmental devastation, terrorism, and severe restrictions on fundamental human rights are stripping the working masses of even the most basic necessities of life. Under these conditions, the successful organisation of a three-day communist school, aimed at understanding the fundamental ideas of Marxism, represents a major political achievement.

Communist Festival Malir: the caravans of the revolutionaries will rise and move forward!

On Thursday, 18 December, over 250 young people and workers came together at the Communist Festival 2025, held in Karachi’s Malir district. This festival was the biggest open revolutionary and communist gathering in Malir in several decades. It demonstrated that revolutionary politics is not only alive, but is spreading rapidly amongst the new generation.

The enthusiastic participation of youth, their strong desire to understand and study Marxism, as well as the revolutionary optimism and ideological clarity that defined the event, transformed the festival into a historic milestone.

A range of educational sessions, debates, and discussions were held, covering the global crisis of capitalism and imperialist wars, the core ideas of communism, the local problems of Malir, and the revolutionary alternative.

Workers from several factories attended the festival, including General Tyre, Opel Laboratories, Yunus Textile, and other industries. Students from multiple universities also participated, including the University of Karachi, Dow Medical University, Hamdard University, and the Karachi School of Film.

One of the most beautiful and distinctive features of the festival was its revolutionary art and culture. Young artists revived the spirit of struggle through revolutionary poetry and music.

In preparation for the Communist Festival, the activists of the Revolutionary Communist Party invited young people and workers from across Malir to take part in the festival. They went from Malir Model Colony to Kathore, and from Marvi Goth to Sachal Goth Bhittaiabad, discussing the global and national situation, answering people’s questions, and inviting them along to the festival. At the same time, they put up stickers and posters advertising the festival throughout Malir, held meetings with young people, and sang revolutionary songs at tea stalls.

The preparations for the festival also drew the attention of many young people on social media, and a large number of people had registered in the lead-up to the festival.

Humaira Habib, who attended the Communist Festival for the first time, said:

“This was my first experience of the Communist Festival, and it was a wonderful one. The atmosphere was full of energy and excitement. There were red flags and revolutionary posters everywhere, and there was also a book stall that truly delighted the hearts of revolutionaries. When the event started, there was a session of slogans, and that session breathed life into the festival. It was a joy to see the emotions of the people. By listening to what people had to say, feeling their passion, and learning about the ideas of our comrades who had come from far away, I truly learned so many new things. Every moment was interesting, and I am grateful that I had this opportunity.”

Comrade Anand Prakash opened the festival, welcoming all attendees. The festival began with the session ‘What is Communism?’ in which comrades Saqib and Jalal Jan highlighted the importance of communist ideas in the present era. This was followed by questions from the audience, which were answered by comrade Aftab Ashraf.

After this, a panel discussion began on the topic of ‘The Global Crisis of Capitalism and Revolutionary Movements.’ The panel included comrade Adam Pal, leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party; comrade Ana Azam, a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party from Canada; Asad ur Rehman, Professor of Sociology at Habib University; and comrade Yasir Irshad, a leader of the RCP and a leader of the Awami Action Committee in Kashmir. The session was moderated by comrade Paras Jan.

The session began with the question: what exactly is the crisis of capitalism? Adam Pal gave a detailed response, saying:

“In reality, this crisis is in its essence a crisis of overproduction. With the advancement of machinery and its growth in productive capacity, capitalism now produces more and more. But because this production is not aimed at meeting human needs and is instead driven by the pursuit of profit, this crisis has become an organic and inherent crisis of capitalism itself.”

During this session, Shahdad Baloch, who listened this discussion attentively, shared his thoughts, saying:

“I understood for the first time how rapidly the world is changing and how explosive the era we are living in is. Undoubtedly, an important historical responsibility rests on the shoulders of our generation, and that is the responsibility to overthrow the fortress of capitalism.”

After that, the third and final session of the festival began, hosted by comrade Waheed Nadan. The title of this session was ‘The Destruction of Malir: Causes, Effects, and their Solutions’. The speakers included Hafeez Baloch (leader of the Indigenous Rights Alliance, Malir), Salman Baloch (climate activist), Akbar Wali (political and social leader), and comrade Pars Jan (RCP).

In this session, each speaker addressed a different aspect of issues in Malir. Akbar Wali spoke about the ongoing state repression in Malir in recent days (it should be remembered that before this festival, the Master Imam Bakhsh Library hosting this event had also been closed due to state repression).

Hafeez Baloch spoke in detail about the land issues of the indigenous people of Malir, explaining how, in the name of development, ancestral lands are being taken away from indigenous communities for real estate development, although Hafeez Baloch rejected the perspective of revolution in his speech.

After that, Salman Baloch discussed various aspects of environmental degradation, explaining how Malir’s ecology is on the verge of collapse. Finally, comrade Pars Jan explained how the environmental crisis is linked to the crisis of the capitalist system and private property.

Noor-ul-Ameer, while giving his opinion on the session, said:

“On one hand, we are hearing narratives of hopelessness and despair, and on the other, we are hearing of a hopeful and bright future. In this session, it felt as if two opposing ways of thinking and ideologies were colliding.”

After this, the poetry recital session, or Mushaira, formally began. The recital was presided over by Mr. Mir Ahmed Naveed, while Syed Johar Mehdi performed the duties of the stage secretary. The poets included Daniyal Ismail, Osama Ameer, Pars Jan, Waheed Noor, and Salman Sarwat. All the poets presented their poems and received warm appreciation from the audience. The poetry recital added great charm and beauty to the Communist Festival.

After that, the musical evening created a captivating atmosphere at the festival. First, Samad Majeed Baloch enlivened the gathering with Balochi songs and melodies, and everyone could be seen swaying to the rhythm. This was followed by performances by Adnan Hameed and Sohail Khurshid, who also showcased their artistry. Finally, the guest artist from Lahore, Ustad Nasir Khan, presented ghazals and revolutionary songs that were warmly received by the audience.

The large turnout at this Communist Festival hosted by the RCP is clear evidence of the participants’ keen interest in revolutionary theory, showing that the thirst for communist ideas among the younger generation is stronger today than ever before. This is because communism is the only ideology through which the events unfolding across the world, their causes, and solutions to everyday problems can be properly understood and addressed.

The Communist Winter School

The ‘Central Communist School’, held from 19 to 21 December 2025, consisted of five sessions.

The first session focused on the world and Pakistani situation. The introduction was given by comrade Arsalan Dani from Lahore, while the session was chaired by comrade Anand Prakash from Karachi.

Comrade Arsalan explained that the world is currently undergoing rapid and dramatic transformations. The organic crisis of global capitalism is giving rise to profound economic, social, and political crises.

Donald Trump’s return to power has shaken the global world order. Following the Russia-Ukraine war, the balance of power in Europe has completely shifted. The Ukraine war, an imperialist proxy war instigated by US imperialism, has resulted in a clear defeat for the American and European ruling classes, while Russia has emerged as a strengthened power in Europe.

The alliance between the US and Europe is disintegrating, with the USA increasingly withdrawing all forms of support from Europe. Europe’s standing in international politics has sharply declined.

At the same time, Israeli barbarism in Palestine has shaken global consciousness. Across the world, powerful solidarity movements with Palestine are unfolding against Israeli aggression.

Gen Z led revolutionary movements are sweeping across the globe. Only days earlier (in December 2025), Gen Z youth overthrew the government in Bulgaria, following movements that began in Bangladesh in 2024, and then spread to Nepal, Indonesia, and Madagascar the following year. In addition, mass movements in East Timor, Peru, the Philippines, and Morocco have severely shaken the ruling classes.

Turning to Pakistan, comrade Arslan stated that the situation here is no different. The decaying capitalist system is expressing itself through multifaceted crises. The ruling class, which has already stripped the people of all basic facilities, is now openly engaged in internal conflicts. There exists deep hatred among the masses towards the ruling elite, whose leadership has historically remained in the hands of military generals.

Support for the mainstream ruling parties has collapsed. Even support for Imran Khan’s PTI does not stem from its political programme, but rather from its current status as a victim and opposition to the establishment.

In Balochistan, a powerful movement against national oppression exists around the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, alongside continuous protests by government employees. In Sindh, following the movement against corporate farming and water issues, employees are now mobilising against low wages and other grievances.

In Punjab, workers are fighting privatisation and wage cuts. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thousands are expressing anger through protests and sit-ins against terrorism. In Gilgit-Baltistan and so-called ‘Azad’ Kashmir, millions are engaged in historic struggles around the Awami Action Committees for basic democratic rights.

A Nepal-style revolutionary movement could erupt in Pakistan at any moment, a fact well understood by the ruling class. This is precisely why repression is intensifying. However, repression cannot stop revolutions.

Following the introduction, contributions were made by Asif Lashari (DG Khan), Abdul Hai (Gwadar), Sarfaraz (Larkana), Shoaib Akhtar (Lahore), Aqib (Kashmir), and comrade Adam Pal, addressing further aspects of the national and international situation.

Summing up the session, comrade Arsalan emphasised that the only way to successfully transform revolutions into socialist revolutions in the present era is the rapid building of the Inqalabi Communist Party. There is no other path.

A scientific study of the history of revolutions

After lunch, the second session focused on a scientific study of the history of revolutions. The session was chaired by comrade Abdul Hai (Gwadar), with the introduction given by comrade Ali Issa (Hyderabad).

Comrade Ali explained that just as the laws of nature operate objectively in every particle of the physical world, so too do objective laws govern the history of society. These laws are not creations of human consciousness, but real processes occurring in material reality.

Marx was the first to scientifically uncover these laws, thereby transforming our understanding of history from a collection of individual achievements and accidental events into a science. At the same time, grasping these laws provides the working class with the tools necessary to understand, and therefore consciously change, history.

Therefore, it is the duty of communists not only to defend these tools from liberalism, post-colonialism, sectarianism, reformism, and any other of the incorrect theories that exist in the movement, but also to sharpen them further in order to allow us to best intervene in the class struggle, and ultimately to lead the working class to victory.

Summing up, Comrade Ali Issa stressed that correct theory is decisive for the success of revolutions. He cited the failures of the German and Italian revolutions due to the absence of revolutionary leadership and contrasted them with the success of the Russian Revolution, made possible by the Bolshevik Party, which was armed with correct Marxist theory.

Machinery and modern industry

The first session of the second day focused on Chapter 15 of Karl Marx’s Capital, “Machinery and Modern Industry”. The introduction was given by comrade Sanaullah Jalbani (Lahore), and the session was chaired by comrade Obaid Zubair (Kashmir).

The session presented a critical analysis of the role of machinery under capitalism and its impact on the working class. Comrade Sanaullah explained that machinery under capitalism does not reduce working hours but extends them. The factory system intensifies labour, physically and mentally breaking workers, while unemployment rises as machines replace human labour.

The problem, therefore, is not machinery itself but capitalist relations of production. Under these relations, machines enslave rather than liberate humanity. At the same time, modern industry sharpens class antagonisms and ultimately creates the material basis for the abolition of capitalism.

Morality and class struggle

After lunch, the second session of the second day focused on morality and class struggle. The session was chaired by comrade Alisha (Lahore), with the introduction delivered by comrade Paras Jan (Karachi).

He discussed religious morality and the morality of the Enlightenment, a period in which religious reasoning was challenged, ushering in philosophies such as rationalism, the idea that what is rational is moral.

At the end of the eighteenth century, liberal thinkers developed utilitarianism, where ‘the greatest happiness for the greatest number’ became the sole moral criterion. In essence, whatever produces pleasure is considered moral, an ideological expression of capitalist objectives that reduces morality to money-making and personal satisfaction. This morality has become profoundly inhuman.

From a Marxist perspective, comrade Paras explained that historical necessity forms the basis upon which social norms – such as the prevailing morals of the day – develop.

Summing up, it was emphasised that the building of a revolutionary party for the overthrow of capitalism and the victory of socialist revolution is itself a historical necessity, and every step taken towards this goal is therefore moral.

The second day concluded with a communist bookstall by Lal Salaam Publications, the publishing house of the Inqalabi Communist Party. Music performances by Ustad Nasir Khan and Tabla player Sharon Khan enriched both evenings of the school.

Building the Inqalabi Communist Party

The final session on the third day focused on building the Inqalabi Communist Party. The session was chaired by comrade Jalal Jan (Karachi), and the introduction was given by comrade Saqib Ismail (Lahore).

Comrade Saqib explained that the present epoch is one of revolutions, counter-revolutions, crises, wars, and civil wars. The movements of 2025 have once again confirmed that the only path to successful revolution is a revolutionary party armed with correct theory. The absence of such parties has prevented the recent uprisings from advancing towards the overthrow of capitalism.

Capitalism is in decline, and the new generation has lost all confidence in the system. Parties that defend capitalism, no matter how old, are collapsing, while those advancing more radical programmes are gaining support. In revolutionary periods, the masses closely examine their surroundings, and ask who is responsible for their suffering. The party that presents the most radical and revolutionary programme gains their support.

The Inqalabi Communist Party is the only party with a programme for the complete overthrow of capitalism. Therefore, rapidly building it is an urgent task.

Comrade Saqib emphasised that, since the launch of the RCP at the end of 2024, over a thousand people, mostly youth, have contacted the party via social media to join. The key task now is to transform this interest into active participation in the party, through the building of a layer of communist cadres, the backbone of any revolutionary party.

Following the introduction, representatives from different regions presented reports on their work and targets for the future, including plans for a countrywide recruitment campaign.

In the final rally, tying together the main themes of the weekend, comrade Adam Pal congratulated participants on the successful Communist School and Festival, stressing that the real work begins now: to recruit and integrate participants into the party. He also spoke about the rapid construction of the Revolutionary Communist International, of which the RCP in Pakistan is a part, and highlighted the immense revolutionary potential in Pakistan and the rest of the world.

The school concluded with the singing of The Internationale, the international anthem of the working class.