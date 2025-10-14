Mexico: great enthusiasm for the founding of the Revolutionary Communist Party

On 10, 11, and 12 October, more than 200 communists gathered at the Telephone Workers' Union in Mexico City for the founding congress of the Revolutionary Communist Party (PCR). In an atmosphere of great enthusiasm, we discussed international and national perspectives, a balance sheet of our work, and the political and organisational principles of our party.

The congress was attended by 80 comrades from 17 states of the republic (Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Querétaro, Morelos, Puebla, Estado de México, Yucatán, Chiapas, Quintana Roo and CDMX) and 100 from Mexico City, making it the largest meeting we have had to date.

To make this congress possible, all our members from each of the branches got involved to obtain the necessary resources to cover the total costs of the event, which exceeded 80,000 pesos ($4,300). This is noteworthy because, while other organisations and parties mobilise young people with promises of money or political favours, our party is built on the militant efforts of the comrades, both individually and collectively.

The meeting was permeated by a mood of enthusiasm, and its composition was very youthful. The comrades, who in most cases did not know each other, quickly felt at home with their fellow fighters, who share Marxist ideas and are willing to build the party. This enthusiasm was reflected in the collection, which exceeded our initial goals and raised more than 170,000 pesos (approximately $9,220), and in our sales of political material, which amounted to 27,000 pesos ($1,460).

A world on fire

The congress began on Friday afternoon with a discussion on international perspectives led by Jorge Martín, a member of the International Secretariat of the Revolutionary Communist International, of which the PCR is a part. In his introduction, Jorge explained the deep contradictions that are currently developing at the heart of global capitalism and how they are generating an awakening of consciousness. The revolutionary ‘GenZ’ mobilisations began in East Asia, spread to Africa and are now reaching Latin America.

He also explained the effect that the Palestinian genocide is having in Europe and how it is provoking mass mobilisations in Italy and Spain. He described it as the straw that broke the camel’s back, bringing to the surface the anger and frustration over years of austerity attacks by the right-wing government, in the case of Italy.

He rightly said that the driving force behind these mobilisations is young people, so-called ‘Gen Z’, who have grown up throughout a period of capitalist crisis and who see no other way out than to fight against their hated regimes.

He ended his speech by explaining that never in history has the balance of forces been so favourable to the cause of the working class and youth, who, in country after country, have taken up the struggle in recent years. But in all cases, the possibility of profound change in society has been aborted due to the lack of the subjective factor, to the lack of a revolutionary party that can give clear direction and coordinate the actions of the masses to end capitalism.

He recalled Trotsky's words in The Transitional Programme: “The world political situation as a whole is chiefly characterised by a historical crisis of the leadership of the proletariat,” and called for the urgent building of the forces of the PCR.

Revolutionary perspectives for Mexico

Throughout Saturday, there was discussion about the prospects for Mexico as well as the founding principles of our new party. In the morning, we discussed the prospects for the Morena government and the most important contradictions that are emerging within Mexican society.

Comrade Ubaldo, who delivered the report, pointed out how the situation has changed rapidly. In July last year, there was great joy when the second reformist government won the presidential election and an overwhelming majority in both houses of parliament. This atmosphere changed once Donald Trump came to power in the United States.

Political and economic pressure immediately began to bend Claudia Sheinbaum's government to the new demands of US imperialism, which it has largely achieved. In the economic sphere, in the fight against drugs, in matters of migration, concessions have been made in all fundamental areas. Nevertheless, the government's propaganda has been to portray itself as a good negotiator and defender of national sovereignty.

Finally, it was explained that this pressure from US imperialism is having two effects. On the one hand, it is helping the president to close ranks with the national bourgeoisie – assuming, through Sheinbaum's Plan Mexico for Mexico and the US to work together to block China, that the national capitalists can replace all the goods that are now imported from that country. To guarantee this, the government is committing to take on risky private capital investments and facilitate investment in areas such as energy, mining, roads, infrastructure, etc.

On the other hand, the policy of pressure is accelerating the contradictions that were already beginning to appear in the reformist government. This is particularly evident with regard to meeting the demands of the working class, which the government does not want to do in order to avoid a fight with the bourgeoisie, for example, in the case of fair pensions for teachers, the 40-hour working week, and a firm policy against gentrification.

Build the Revolutionary Communist Party of Mexico!

After this discussion, we moved on to a report on the work of the Revolutionary Communist International. This inspiring report gave an account of the progress we have made throughout the world as a result of our ‘Are You a Communist?’ campaign. To close the first part of the day, a national collection was held, which yielded the wonderful result of 170,000 pesos (approximately $9,220) raised for the PCR!

The congress also discussed the principles and traditions upon which the new party is based, a balance sheet of our work, and a report on our finances.

The last item on the agenda on Saturday was a vote on the political resolution on the formation of the PCR. This resolution summarises our perspectives for revolution in Mexico and speaks of the need to build a revolutionary party that can play the role of the vanguard. Our task is to work to build that tool of class struggle. The vote was unanimous, and with great enthusiasm, The Internationale, the anthem of the exploited of the world, was sung.

Immediately afterwards, we went out to march and shout from the rooftops that the PCR had been born. It was electrifying to see more than 200 militants, most of them delegates from branches across Mexico, marching down Reforma Avenue and arriving at Plaza Palestina. There, we held a rally in which four of our comrades spoke and raised issues such as the struggle against violence, for the rights of youth and working women, against the genocide in Palestine, and the need for our party.

Discussions continued on Sunday about the different aspects of the work of the organisation. Before closing, the congress voted on the new leadership that will be responsible for guiding the PCR in the coming period, in order to achieve the objectives set out in the various documents. An auditors committee and a disputes committee were also voted on.

We ended the congress with another rendition of the Internationale.

After and during the congress itself, there were a number of cultural activities. Comrades recited revolutionary poetry, songs, and even gave a short theatrical performance featuring the spectre of communism!

This congress marks a turning point in the work of the communists in Mexico. We are committed to moving forward without falling into opportunism or sectarianism. We dedicate ourselves to the constant struggle to raise our political level based on Marxism, and integrate young people into this necessary task: of building the international party that will put an end to capitalism.