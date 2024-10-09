Communists march for Palestine and Lebanon: stop the imperialist war machine!

A year has passed since Israel launched its genocidal war in Gaza, which has now spilled over into Lebanon, threatening a wider conflict that could engulf the region. A mass protest movement for Palestine has been underway continuously for the past 12 months, and despite ebbs and flows, it rallied last weekend for this grim anniversary. Comrades of the Revolutionary Communist International (RCI) mobilised in force at demonstrations and rallies worldwide, calling for a revolutionary solution to the nightmare in the Middle East.

From day one of this horrific conflict, we have participated in the solidarity movement for Palestinian liberation, against Israeli war crimes, and the complicity of imperialist politicians. But ultimately, no amount of protest is sufficient.

That is why we are conducting an international campaign against militarism and imperialism, pointing the finger squarely at the rotten capitalist system and its representatives. They spend billions on instruments of destruction while subjecting workers and youth at home to austerity and cuts. They enrich themselves and foment conflict abroad, while denying countless people the basic necessities of life.

We need to put an end to the system responsible for war before it puts an end to human civilisation as we know it!

Books not bombs! Healthcare not warfare! For an end to capitalism, imperialism and conflict!

Britain

Our British comrades, organised in the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) formed a powerful bloc on the 300,000-strong national rally for Palestine in London. An impromptu speech by national RCP spokesperson Fiona Lali drew a huge crowd, which cheered enthusiastically as she raised revolutionary slogans against Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and invasion of Lebanon. You can read the British RCP’s full report here.

USA

40 comrades of the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA) in New York City intervened in the protests in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon on 5 October. The crowd was entirely receptive to the need to reject both capitalist parties in the US, and many agreed that after a year of protests and demonstrations, with Netanyahu still hellbent on waging his genocidal war, we need a strategy to overthrow US capitalism and imperialism altogether.

This is precisely the goal of the RCA, to fight for the American socialist revolution, which will destroy the foundations of imperialism once and for all.

Canada

Alongside organising for student strikes for Palestine, comrades of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) turned up in force at big rallies in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver last weekend. Check out the comrades’ Instagram account StudentStrike4Palestine to find out more about their coast-to-coast solidarity activities on campuses!

France

Our French comrades took part in national demonstrations on Saturday, bearing the banner: “From Paris to Gaza, intifada to victory!” In Toulouse, one of our comrades was able to address the crowd, underlining the complicity of US and French imperialists in the massacre of the Palestinian people. She also explained that we can't fight imperialist wars without fighting their cause – the capitalist system.

Germany

Our German comrades were out in force last weekend, addressing big rallies in the capital and in Munich. The suppression of pro-Palestine voices has been especially vicious in Germany, something we communists have experienced first-hand. One comrade, addressing a demonstration in Berlin, spoke about receiving a legal complaint from the police for wearing a hoodie with a raised fist in the colours of the Palestinian flag… which they alleged was the symbol of an “extremist organisation”! A video of this speech posted on social media attracted an outpouring of support and solidarity.

Sweden

In Stockholm, comrades of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RKP) arranged an open-air meeting against Swedish imperialism in advance of the national demonstration. The comrades then linked up with a march to the government building under two large red banners with the slogans “Free Palestine – Class struggle against imperialism”, and “For a socialist Middle East – For a socialist world”. They also participated in marches in Gothenburg, Malmö and Karlstad, armed with the latest issue of their paper, Revolution, with a bold front page: “Fight against imperialism and war! Workers of all countries, unite!”

Spain

30 Spanish communists of the Organización Comunista Revolucionaria (OCR) assembled in Madrid, and were also present at demonstrations in the Basque Country, Barcelona, Mallorca, Seville, Valencia and elsewhere. Our comrades in the Spanish state connected well with the radical mood of the crowds, arguing: if you want peace, fight for communism!

Austria

Comrades of the soon-to-be-founded Revolutionary Communist Party (RKP) attended a congress of pro-Palestinian forces last weekend, which drew in around 200 participants. In addition to established Palestinian, socialist and communist groups, there was a layer of angry youth looking for answers and a way forward. The comrades made a speech identifying capitalism as the root of war and oppression. They argued that so-called ‘neutrality’ is a farce, and that the fight for Palestinian liberation is a class question, with workers expected to pay for imperialist wars abroad: “bombs there, austerity here.”

Ireland

Comrades from Dublin and Belfast intervened at the national Palestine demonstration last Saturday. Afterwards, they held a public meeting on imperialism and war, in which they discussed the complicity of western leaders in the Gaza genocide, the tactics of the movement, and how to fight for a revolutionary end to all imperialist wars. Then, on 7 October, the comrades at University College Dublin organised a protest with 30 in attendance – a milestone because it is the first protest organised by our young Irish organisation.

Pakistan

In addition to forming blocs on large protests and attending meetings in Lahore, Karachi and elsewhere, comrades of the Inqalabi Communist Party in Pakistan held a series of cultural events to raise their voices in solidarity with Palestine.

These included a moving street theatre performance in Bahawalpur, and poetry recitals at a student meeting in Anarkali, Lahore.