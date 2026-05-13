International Day of Action for Ehsan Ali and AAC: we will not “let them die!”

After two months, Ehsan Ali remains in prison, alongside other leaders of the Awami Action Committee. Three more were seized after a peaceful protest in Hunza last week. We must mobilise against this injustice with all our forces. On 4 June, the Free Ehsan Ali campaign will hold an international day of protest at Pakistan's diplomatic missions all over the world!

The state of Pakistan has launched a widespread crackdown on dissent, including in places like Lahore, which have historically been relatively safe from repression. New elections are due in Gilgit-Baltistan on 7 June, meaning a farcical 'democratic' process will occur, while peaceful activists languish in jail on trumped-up charges.

We have made great strides in building our international solidarity campaign for the AAC, which now has the backing of global human rights organisations like Amnesty International; prominent politicians like Jeremy Corbyn; and trade unions like the BMA, representing hundreds of thousands of workers.

In the run up to the new day of action, we must reach out to all of these individuals, parties and organisations and ask them to join our comrades outside of Pakistan's embassies, consulates and high commissions, supporting our call for justice!

We ask all comrades organising the Free Ehsan Ali campaign on the ground to take the following actions:

1. REPUBLISH AND SHARE the article and social media posts (Insta and X) announcing our day of action as widely as possible.

2. INVITE all comrades to take part in the day of action on 4 June.

3. CONTACT all prominent figures/organisations from your countries who have offered support to the campaign and ask them to attend the protest and/or send a delegation.

4 ASK these individuals/organisations to promote our day of action and petition on their channels.

5. PRINT banners and materials for the day of action using the assets in this folder.

6. PRINT the updated letter for high commissioners and try to deliver it on the day.

7. FILM AND PHOTOGRAPH the day of action and post on our social media channels, collaborating with/tagging Free Ehsan Ali accounts.

An injury to one is an injury to all! Let's combine our forces to put the criminal regime in Islamabad on the spot.





