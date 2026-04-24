Help us free Ehsan Ali: new campaign website launched!

The Pakistani state’s ruthless persecution of RCI comrade Ehsan Ali and the leaders of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) in Gilgit Baltistan continues unabated. The time has come to escalate and broaden our campaign for justice!

Comrades of the Revolutionary Communist International around the world have been campaigning for weeks for the freedom of Ehsan Ali and the imprisoned AAC leaders, who have falsely been accused of terrorism by the crooked generals in Islamabad.

The international day of action on 2 April was an immense success, with comrades and supporters of the campaign organising protests outside over 20 embassies, high commissions and consulates.

Now, in order to further ramp up the pressure for our comrades’ release, the campaign is aiming to reach out to prominent figures, politicians, activists, trade unions etc. By reaching this broader layer, we can have the maximum impact, but we need YOUR HELP.

Already, over 300 high-profile individuals and groups have backed our campaign, including former British Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, the Democratic Socialists of America International Committee, philosopher Slavoj Žižek, and Amazon Labor Union founder Chris Smalls.

The international NGO Genocide Watch has also written a detailed and damning report on the oppression of Gilgit-Baltistan, and motions have been passed in trade unions representing collectively millions of workers.

This is the kind of backing that will make the difference in securing our comrades’ release. We are therefore launching a new website and new social media channels, aimed at helping supporters of the campaign reach out to politicians, NGOs, mass organisations, etc.

The new website can be found here.

The new social media channels can be found here: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

We are asking our readers to do the following:

Share and promote the new Free Ehsan Ali website and social media accounts. Use these platforms and the Genocide Watch report when reaching out to prominent figures and organisations for support. Like and share content posted from the Free Ehsan Ali social media channels, wherever possible. Sign and share this petition as widely as possible.

Finally, keep an eye on the Free Ehsan Ali website, the new social media accounts, as well as marxist.com, for updates on the campaign!

Free Ehsan Ali! Hands off the AAC!