Germany: victory for the Palestine movement as case against Adrian dropped!

The Würzburg public prosecutor has dropped the charges against our comrade Adrian. They no longer consider the exclamation “Yallah Intifada, Intifada until victory!”, which was contained in his speech at a pro-Palestine demonstration, to be a criminal offense. This is a great success for the entire Palestine movement!

Israeli bombs are raining down on Gaza again. The ceasefire negotiated by US President Donald Trump is now history. Once again, it has become abundantly clear that the Palestinian people cannot rely on the ruling classes and their institutions to stop the killing.

Neither countless UN resolutions nor an international arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu have brought the Palestinians any closer to their liberation. Over 50,000 have now fallen victim to Israel's genocide.

There is only one way to end the slaughter: class struggle. Class struggle in the West against the imperialists who arm the Zionist regime; in the Middle East against the Arab rulers who stand idly by; and, of course, against the Israeli state and its occupation of Palestine.

The ruling class trembles

The First Intifada is an example of the exploited rising up together against their oppressors and taking their destiny into their own hands. This is why the ruling class wants to bury this revolutionary movement under a mountain of lies.

Class struggle is in the air everywhere because capitalism is in a deep global crisis. The workers and the poor are being asked to tighten their belts in order to save corporate profits. At the same time, the crisis is intensifying international competition for markets, resources and spheres of influence.

Therefore, the western imperialists are massively increasing military spending and are unconditionally supporting Israel in order to maintain control over the Middle East. Broad sections of the working class and youth want to prevent this.

The Arab regimes, on the other hand, are completely economically dependent on the USA and Europe. They have to submit to their will, while the masses want to stand by their Palestinian brothers and sisters. Moreover, none of the problems that drove them onto the streets in the Arab Spring have been solved.

In Gaza, the West Bank and Israel, a spontaneous, joint general strike by Palestinians broke out in 2021 when the Zionist regime escalated the conflict back then. Large parts of the Israeli economy came to a standstill. The strike was mainly led by the youth, not by Hamas or Fatah.

The Würzburg public prosecutor has dropped the charges against our comrade Adrian. They no longer consider the exclamation “Yallah Intifada, Intifada until victory!”, which was contained in his speech at a pro-Palestine demonstration, to be a criminal offense / Image: Revolutionäre Kommunistische Partei

For the first time in decades, there was collective action by the Palestinian masses from all areas. These are the methods of class struggle that show the way towards the liberation of Palestine! We must build on this.

If such a movement were to declare war on the ruling classes, their crisis and their imperialist wars, it would spread like wildfire. This prospect terrifies the exploiters.

We will not be intimidated!

We talk about a new intifada because it could be the spark for such a revolutionary conflagration. This is why our comrades Alyona and Leonard were dragged to court in Munich and Adrian was charged in Würzburg.

The German ruling class tried to intimidate us by equating the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023 with the First Intifada. They slanderously accused us of glorifying terrorism.

But we won our trial in Munich at the district court, the first level of jurisdiction. Now, Adrian's charges have also been dropped “because there is no reference to specific criminal acts in the accused's entire speech”, as the public prosecutor’s office in Würzburg itself has now admitted.

The prosecutor refers to the case law of the Federal Constitutional Court, according to which “if there are several possible interpretations of a statement, it is not automatically possible to refer to one punishable interpretation”. “All other possible interpretations, which may not be punishable, must first be ruled out with convincing reasons.”

This clearly means that intifada cannot be equated with terrorism, as those in power have tried to do. The investigations against Adrian were purely an attempt at intimidation.

We did not give in to this. As we wanted to obtain an acquittal, we also rejected the public prosecutor's offer to to dismiss the case by mutual consent. Now they themselves have dropped the ridiculous charges.

But the fight goes on: Alyona and Leonard are still facing a trial at the Bavarian Regional Court, the second level of jurisdiction. That is why we're continuing to raise money to cover potential court costs.

On the offensive!

At the same time, the genocide continues. The Palestine movement needs a revolutionary perspective to bring the massacre to an end. Every step that helps to spread this perspective is an important success for the Palestinian liberation struggle.

This is why we are defending the First Intifada in court. Moreover, we refuse to accept that the ruling class is free to interpret our rights – such as freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom of the press – as they see fit. They are trying to prevent any resistance to their attacks. But our victories in Munich and Würzburg show that if we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated, we can fend off such attacks!

The fight goes on: Alyona and Leonard are still facing a trial at the Bavarian Regional Court, the second level of jurisdiction. That is why we're continuing to raise money to cover potential court costs / Image: Revolutionäre Kommunistische Partei

However, we cannot fight these court cases as individuals. As members of the Revolutionäre Kommunistische Partei and the Revolutionary Communist International, Alyona, Leonard and Adrian have had the solidarity of their comrades in Germany and around the world behind them.

We asked for support from the Palestine movement, the working class and the youth worldwide. Donations came back that helped us cover our legal costs along with many encouraging messages. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us so far. Only this has enabled our comrades to remain steadfast in the face of repression.

Above all, however, we are fighting as an international to put forward a revolutionary programme in movements, schools, universities and workplaces all over the world. If you want to fight against war, genocide and capitalism, join us!